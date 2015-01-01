पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुर्माना:जिले में धारा 144 लागू, सार्वजनिक जगहों पर 5 से ज्यादा लोग नहीं हो सकेंगे एकत्रित

जालोर5 घंटे पहले
  • व्यापारियों समेत परिवहन करते समय मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य, बिना मास्क मिले तो लगेगा जुर्माना

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट हिमांशु गुप्ता ने जिले में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से आमजन को सुरक्षा प्रदान करने के लिए दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता, 1973 की धारा 144 के अंतर्गत प्रदत्त शक्तियों का प्रयोग करते हुए जिले की संपूर्ण सीमा क्षेत्र में निषेधाज्ञा लागू की हैं। जिला कलक्टर एवं जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने बताया कि विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन तथा संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ द्वारा कोरोना संक्रमण को महामारी घोषित करने तथा राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी जिलों में धारा 144 दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता के तहत पूर्व मे जारी निषेधाज्ञा की निरन्तरता में आदेश जारी किये है जिसके तहत जिले के किसी भी सार्वजनिक स्थल पर पांच से अधिक व्यक्ति इकठ्ठे नहीं होंगे। सार्वजनिक स्थल पर प्रत्येक व्यक्ति मास्क पहनने एवं सामाजिक दूरी बनाये रखने के आदेश का पालन करेगा।

परन्तु उक्त प्रतिबंध से निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया, रेल्वे स्टेशन व बस स्टैंड, चिकित्सा संस्थान राजकीय एवं सार्वजनिक कार्यालय तथा विद्यालय एवं महाविद्यालय मे प्रयुक्त होने वाले परीक्षा कक्ष स्थानों को अपवाद स्वरूप मुक्त रखा गया हैं। आदेशानुसार सभी सार्वजनिक , भीड़ भाड़ वाले क्षेत्र , प्रमुख बाजारों मे व्यापारियों प्रतिष्ठानों व कार्यस्थलों एवं परिवहन के दौरान फेस मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। नो मास्क नो एंटी की पालना सख्ती से सुनिश्चित की जायेगी। सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर प्रत्येक व्यक्ति 6 फीट अर्थात 2 गज की दूरी बनाये रखेगा। सामान्य सुविधाओं एवं मानव सम्पर्क में आने वाले रेलिंग्स , डोर हैंडल्स एवं सार्वजनिक सतह फर्श आदि की बार

बार सफाई की जाकर सेनेटाईजेशन किया जायेगा। अंतिम संस्कार संबंधी कार्यक्रम अनिवार्य रूप से फेस मास्क पहनने, सामाजिक दूरी एवं थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग , हैण्डवॉश और सेनेटाईजर के प्रावधान के साथ अनुमत व्यक्तियों की संख्या 20 से अधिक नही होगी। राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम 2020 तथा राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन नियम 2005 के तहत चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा समय समय पर जारी आदेशों एवं एडवाईजरी की

पालना जिले के समस्त नागरिकों द्वारा की जायेगी। जिसमे समस्त अधिकारी एवं कार्मिकों द्वारा आवश्यक सहयोग किया जायेगा। आदेश रविवार को 11 बजे से लागू होकर अग्रिम आदेश तक प्रभावी रहेगा। इस आदेश का उल्लंघन करने वाले व्यक्ति पर विधिक प्रावधानों के अन्तर्गत अभियोजित किया जा सकेगा।

