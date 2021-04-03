पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा:पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत डांगरा व केशवना पटवार मंडलों का चयन

​​​​​​​जालोर2 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता द्वारा डिजिटल इण्डिया लैण्ड रिकार्ड मोर्डनाईजेशन प्रोग्राम के अंतर्गत तैयार की गई ऑनलाइन जमाबंदियों में संभावित त्रुटियों के मध्यनजर पायलॉट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत जालोर तहसील के डांगरा व केशवना के दो पटवार मंडलों का चयन किया गया।

कलेक्टर हिमांशु गुप्ता की उपस्थिति में ग्राम पंचायत डांगरा में पटवारी व भू.अ. निरीक्षक द्वारा ग्रामवासियों के समक्ष डांगरा व निम्बलाना ग्राम की जमाबंदियों का पठन-पाठन किया गया। इस दौरान जमाबंदियों में रही त्रुटियां जैसे-विरासत के नामान्तरकरण, कृषकों के नाम, जाति, हिस्सा, रहन आदि में परिवर्तन एवं बंटवाड़ा योग्य खातों की सूची ग्रामवासियों द्वारा तैयार करवाई गई।

कलेक्टर ने उक्त त्रुटियों को नियमानुसार शुद्धि पत्र अथवा राजस्थान भू-राजस्व अधिनियम, 1956 की धारा 136 के तहत दुरूस्त करने के लिए पटवारी हल्का व भू-अभिलेख निरीक्षक को निर्देश दिये। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों से हथकढ़ी शराब के खिलाफ जन जागृति लाने के संबंध में चर्चा की गई। इस अवसर पर जालोर उपखण्ड अधिकारी चम्पालाल जीनगर, डांगरा सरपंच, जलदाय, पंचायत व राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारी व कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

