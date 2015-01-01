पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  Jalore
  • Several Issues Were Discussed In The Meeting Of District Level CLG Members, The Meeting Was Chaired By SP Shyam Singh, And Other Instructions Were Given To The Corona Guidelines To Be Cradled.

कोरोना गाइडलाइन:जिला स्तरीय सीएलजी सदस्यों की बैठक में कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा,एसपी श्यामसिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक, कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाने सहित अन्य निर्देश दिए

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
पुलिस लाइन में स्थित सभागार में जिला स्तरीय सीएलजी सदस्यों की बैठक का आयोजन पुलिस अधीक्षक श्यामसिंह की अध्यक्षता में किया गया। बैठक के दौरान उक्त बैठक में अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक सत्येन्द्रपाल सिंह, थानाधिकारी लक्ष्मणसिंह, अपराध सहायक एवं 30 जिला स्तरीय सीएलजी सदस्यों ने भाग लिया। इस दौरान एसपी श्यामसिंह ने कहा कि सदस्यों का अभिवादन एवं परिचय किया जाकर आगामी पर्व को मध्यनजर कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन 02 गज की दूरी बनाये रखना एवं भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों पर जाने से बचने एवं विवाह की सीजन के चलते राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन करने एवं

महिलाओं एवं नाबालिग बच्चियों को जागरूक करने के लिए आवाज अभियान के तहत सभी सीएलजी सदस्यों को जागरूक किया एवं वाहन चलाते समय मोबाइल फोन का उपयोग नहीं करने व तेजगति से वाहन नहीं चलाने व वाहन चलाते समय हमेशा हेलमेट, सीट बेल्ट का प्रयोग करने व नशे में वाहन नहीं चलाने के संबंध में वार्ता की गई साइबर क्राइम से ठगी से बचने के लिये अपने आधार नम्बर, ओटीपी व सीवीवी नम्बर किसी

से साझा नहीं करने का सुझाव दिया। बैठक में अमराराम माली द्वारा सांचौर के पुराने थाना भवन में पुलिस चौकी स्थापित करने, शराब की दुकानें रात्रि 8 बजे बाद बंद करना सुनिश्चित करने एवं बढ़ती हुई चोरी व नकबजनी की वारदातों की रोकथाम के लिए सुझाव दिये। छोटूसिंह द्वारा रानीवाड़ा द्वारा हाल मे हुई घटना के आरोपियों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी एवं गणेशसिंह इंदा द्वारा हाल में मुकदमों के त्वरित कार्यवाही एवं पुलिस कार्य

प्रणाली की प्रशंसा की व मदनसिंह बागोडा द्वारा जिले चल रहे मावा बनाने वाले बाहरी लोगों व मजदूरों के सत्यापन एवं फेरी व पानी पुडी वालों के सत्यापन के बारे में अवगत कराया एवं रणछोड़सिंह भाद्राजून द्वारा स्कुलों, कॉलेजों में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने व आवारा पशुओं से हो रही दुर्घटना के संबंध में सुझाव दिया गया।

