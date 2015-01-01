पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:शिवाय इलेवन दांतराई ने जीती एमपीएल थ्री रात्रिकालीन क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता

दांतराई5 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के समीपवर्ती हरणी अमरापुरा गांव में राजपुरोहित पोदरवाल परिवार की ओर से महादेवजी परगना का स्नेह मिलन समारोह व एमपीएल थ्री रात्रिकालीन क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का समापन रेवदर विधायक जगसीराम कोली के मुख्य अतिथि व भाजपा युवा मोर्चा मंडल अध्यक्ष गणपत सिंह व भाजपा युवा मोर्चा जिला उपाध्यक्ष हरीश पुरोहित के विशिष्ट अतिथि में किया गया।प्रतियोगिता का खिताब शिवाय इलेवन दांतराई ने जीता।

उपविजेता हरणी अमरापुरा की टीम रही। कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित अतिथियों का माला, साफा व शील्ड देकर बहुमान किया गया। विधायक कोली का आयोजक परिवार के बाबूराम, कालुराम व रमेश कुमार पोदरवाल की ओर से किया गया। महादेवजी परगना पुरोहित समाज की ओर से माला व साफा पहनाकर बहुमान किया गया। विधायक ने खिलाडिय़ों से कहा कि ऐसे आयोजनों से समाज का स्नेह मिलन होता है तथा एक दूसरे से भाईचारे की भावना बढ़ती है। ग्रामीणों ने गांव के राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक स्कूल के अधूरे पड़े परकोटे के निर्माण को लेकर विधायक को अवगत करवाया, जिस पर विधायक मद से पांच लाख देने की घोषणा की। अगले साल दीपावली स्नेह मिलन व एमपीएल 4 क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन रेवदर में किया जाएगा।

इस दौरान समाज के बाबूलाल, छगनलाल, कपुरराम, दिनेश, मनोज बी, हमीरराम, कैलाश, मोहन लाल, भीखाराम, वीसाराम, देव किशन, रामेश्वर, किशोर, किरण, हितेश, कैलाश जोशी, उप सरपंच बलवंत सिंह देवड़ा सहित कई समाजबंधु उपस्थित थे। हरणी अमरापुरा की टीम रही उप विजेता : प्रतियोगिता का पहला सेमीफाइनल महादेवजी मिक्स हरणी अमरापुरा व सेपाऊ टाइगर भटाणा के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें महादेवजी मिक्स हरणी अमरापुरा 6 रन से विजेता रहा। दूसरा सेमीफाइनल शिवाय इलेवन दांतराई व इलेवन स्टार जीरावल के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें शिवाय इलेवन दांतराई 53 रन से विजेता रही। मैन ऑफ द मैच ललित पुरोहित रहे।

फाइनल महादेवजी मिक्स हरणी अमरापुरा व शिवाय इलेवन के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें शिवाय इलेवन ने पहले टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला लिया। निर्धारित 10 ओवरों में 9 विकेट खोकर 87 रन बनाए। जबाव में उतरी महादेवजी मिक्स हरणी अमरापुरा की टीम निर्धारित ओवरों में 7 विकेट खोकर 62 रन ही बना पाई। शिवाय इलेवन 25 रन से विजेता रहा। महादेवजी मिक्स हरणी अमरापुरा उप विजेता रही। विजेता व उपविजेता टीम को नकद पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया गया। मैन ऑफ द मैच भेरू पुरोहित रहे। मैन ऑफ द सीरीज दर्शन पुरोहित, सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज सागर व सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाज प्रतीक पुरोहित रहे।

