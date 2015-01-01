पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संयोग:57 साल बाद पंचग्रही युति योग में आएगी सोमवती अमावस्या सूर्यग्रहण रहेगा पर भारत में अदृश्य के चलते नहीं होगा मान्य

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • 14 दिसंबर को जलाशयोंं व घरों में भी हरी स्नान कर श्रद्धालु दान-पुण्य करेंगे... सूतक मान्य नहीं रहेगा

अगहन मास में 14 दिसंबर को 57 साल बाद पंचग्रही युति योग में सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग बन रहा है। इस दिन श्रद्धालु शहर व आसपास के जलाशयों पर स्नान करेंगे, जो लोग कोरोना महामारी के कारण जलाशयों पर नहीं जा पाएंगे, वे घरों में ही हरी स्नान के बाद देव दर्शन कर दान-पुण्य करेंगे।

इसी दिन खंडग्रास सूर्यग्रहण रहेगा, लेकिन यह शाम 7.04 से रात 12 बजे तक होने के कारण जोधपुर समेत देशभर में कहीं दिखाई नहीं देगा, इसलिए इसका सूतक मान्य नहीं रहेगा और मंदिर आदि पूजा घर खुले रहेंगे। पंडित सीताराम व्यास टेवाली के अनुसार पंचग्रही युति में अमावस्या पर स्नान और दान-पुण्य का विशेष फल प्राप्त होता है। मार्गशीर्ष मास की अमावस्या सोमवार के दिन 5 ग्रहों के युति योग में आ रही है। मकर वर्ष गणना से देखें तो यह स्थिति 57 साल के बाद बन रही है।

विदेशों में सूर्यग्रहण रहेगा लेकिन भारत में मान्य नहीं : सोमवती अमावस्या पर विदेशों में सूर्यग्रहण रहेगा। यह ग्रहण भारत में दिखाई नहीं देने से मान्य नहीं है। 14 दिसंबर का सूर्यग्रहण विदेशों में नजर आएगा। भारत में यह दिखाई नहीं देगा, जो ग्रहण दृश्य नहीं होता है, उसकी मान्यता नहीं रहती है। इस ग्रहण के प्रभाव के कारण मेष, कर्क, मिथुन, कन्या, तुला व मकर राशि वालों को विशेष सावधानी रखनी होगी।

पंचग्रही युति... इनमें वृश्चिक राशि में सूर्य, चंद्र, बुध, शुक्र और केतु की युति रहेगी
ज्योतिषी के अनुसार विशेष पर्व काल में अगर युति योग बनता है तो यह दान, पुण्य व अनुष्ठान आदि के लिए महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। इस बार 14 दिसंबर को सोमवती अमावस्या पर पंचग्रही युति बन रही है। इनमें वृश्चिक राशि में सूर्य, चंद्र, बुध, शुक्र, केतु की युति रहेगी। इसी युति का वृश्चिक राशि के स्वामी मंगल से नवम पंचम दृष्टि संबंध बनेगा। इसका असर कूटनीतिक क्षेत्र में सफलता को दर्शाता है।

महत्व : पंडितों के अनुसार भगवान कृष्ण द्वारा राजा युधिष्ठिर को सोमवती अमावस्या का महत्व बताया गया था। जो लोग सोमवती अमावस्या का व्रत करते हैं, उन्हें दीर्घायु का आशीर्वाद मिलता है। इस दिन पीपल की पूजा की जाए तो सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति होती है। पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए भी यह व्रत किया जाता है।

पितृ दोष से मुक्ति पाने करें पूजा-पाठ : इस दिन पूर्वजों का आशीर्वाद पाने के लिए भी पूजा की जाती है। पितृ दोष से मुक्ति पाने के लिए भी सोमवती अमावस्या का व्रत किया जा सकता है। इस दिन होम, यज्ञ, दान और पूजा अनुष्ठान करने का भी विधान है। पंडितों का कहना है ग्रहण का राशियों पर आंशिक प्रभाव अवश्य पड़ेगा।

