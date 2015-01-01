पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:16 दिसंबर से 15 फरवरी तक चलेगा पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान

जालोरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना के तहत 16 दिसम्बर से 15 फरवरी तक पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान चलाया जायेगा। अति जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना के तहत 16 दिसम्बर से 15 फरवरी तक 4 पखवाड़े के लिए पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना की गतिविधियों के पोस्टर व बैनरों से सजे हुए रथ को हरी झंडी दिखाकर राज्य स्तर पर अभियान का औपचारिक शुभारंभ किया जायेगा। विशेष अभियान के दौरान प्रथम पखवाड़े में प्रत्येक ब्लॉक के उन 5 कार्यों का चयन किया जायेगा जिन पर प्रशिक्षित महिला मेट नियोजित है। चयनित कार्यस्थलों पर विकास अधिकारी सह कार्यक्रम अधिकारी, सहायक अभियंता एवं कनिष्ठ अभियंता या कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक की देखरेख में पूरा काम पूरा दाम अभियान चलाया जायेगा।

तृतीय पखवाड़े में 30 कार्यों का चयन कर जिनमें कम से कम 15 कार्यों पर महिला मेट नियोजित है वहां पर पूरा काम पूरा दाम अभियान चलाया जायेगा तथा चतुर्थ पखवाड़े मे जिले में प्रगतिरत समस्त कार्यों पर पूरा काम पूरा दाम अभियान चलाया जायेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि विशेष अभियान के तहत जिला स्तर पर अतिरिक्त जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी प्रभारी अधिकारी एवं अधिशाषी अभियंता, ईजीएस सह प्रभारी अधिकारी होंगे।

पंचायत समिति स्तर पर विकास अधिकारी प्रभारी अधिकारी एवं सहायक अभियंता ईजीएस सह प्रभारी अधिकारी, ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर कनिष्ठ अभियंता या कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक तथा कार्यस्थल पर मेट, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, कनिष्ठ सहायक व ग्राम रोजगार सहायक कार्य प्रभारी होंगे।

