चुनाव:कोरोना एडवाइजरी का भी पूर्ण ध्यान रखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ चुनाव संपन्न करवाएं : एडीएम गोयल

जालोर5 घंटे पहले
  • जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव के लिए मतदान व सहायक मतदान अधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण आयोजित

पंचायतीराज आम चुनाव-2020 के तहत जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के निर्वाचन के लिये नियुक्त मतदान अधिकारियों एवं प्रथम सहायक मतदान अधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण गुरूवार को जालोर स्टेडियम के बहुउद्देशीय हॉल में दो पारियों में आयोजित किया गया। प्रशिक्षण में उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी सीएल गोयल ने कहा कि निर्वाचन के लिये नियुक्त मतदान अधिकारी एवं कार्मिक पूर्ण निष्ठा एवं समन्वय के साथ चुनाव प्रक्रिया को सफलतापूर्वक संपन्न करवाये।उन्होंने कहा कि इस दौरान सौंपे गये दायित्वों का निर्वहन भलीभांति करते हुए राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशों की अक्षरश: पालना करने के साथ ही कोरोना एडवाइजरी का भी पूर्ण ध्यान रखते हुये सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ चुनाव संपन्न करवायें। उन्होंने कहा कि इस चुनाव में ऐसे विशेष योग्यजन मतदाता जो स्वंय मतदान करने मे अक्षम हैं, उनके सहयोग के लिये साथी का प्रावधान नहीं हैं,

मतदान के दौरान उनकी सहायता बूथ पर नियुक्त पीठासीन अधिकारी के द्वारा की जायेगी। साथ ही मतदान अभिकर्ता के रिलीवर का प्रावधान भी इस चुनाव में नहीं किया गया हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि निर्वाचन को लेकर यदि किसी प्रकार की समस्या अथवा शंका है तो उसका प्रशिक्षण के दौरान ही समाधान कर ले तथा चुनाव के दौरान समस्या होने पर अपने उच्चाधिकारी से तुरंत संपर्क कर उसका
समाधान करें।
प्रत्येक बूथ पर दो ईवीएम स्थापित की जाएगी
प्रशिक्षण में अतिरिक्त जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी एवं प्रशिक्षण के प्रभारी मोहन लाल परिहार ने बताया कि प्रत्येक बूथ पर दो ईवीएम स्थापित की जायेगी। जिसमे से एक जिला परिषद के सदस्य के लिये एवं एक पंचायत समिति के सदस्य के लिये तथा प्रत्येक मतदाता को दोनों ईवीएम पर एक एक बार मतदान करना है। जिला परिषद के बैलेट यूनिट पर पीले रंग का मतपत्र एवं पंचायत समिति के लिये बैलेट यूनिट पर नीले रंग का मतपत्र लगाया जायेगा। उन्होंने मतदान अधिकारी एवं सहायक मतदान अधिकारी को चुनाव से संबंधित कर्तव्यों एवं दायित्वों के बारे में बताया तथा पीपीटी के माध्यम से विभिन्न प्रपत्रों की पूर्ति व मतदान प्रक्रिया आदि के बारे मे जानकारी दी। प्रशिक्षण में मास्टर ट्रेनर द्वारा बारी-बारी से मतदान अधिकारियों को चुनाव प्रक्रियाओं के बारें में पीपीटी के माध्यम से प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। सैद्धांतिक प्रशिक्षण के पश्चात मतदान अधिकारियों को

प्रायोगिक प्रशिक्षण भी दिया गया। प्रशिक्षण में जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी अशोक कुमार, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी मोहनलाल, प्रशिक्षण मॉनिटरिंग प्रभारी आनंद सुथार सहित चुनाव प्रक्रिया से जुड़े अधिकारी एवं कार्मिक उपस्थित थे। सेक्टर एवं जोनल मजिस्ट्रेटाें का प्रशिक्षण शुक्रवार को : जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिये शुक्रवार को प्रात: 10 बजे से सांय 5 बजे तक सेक्टर एवं जोनल मजिस्ट्रेटाें का प्रशिक्षण जालोर स्टेडियम के बहुउद्देशीय हॉल में आयोजित किया जायेगा।

