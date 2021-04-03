पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:शिक्षक संघ ने जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रदर्शन कर 21 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर सौंपा ज्ञापन

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
  • विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर शहर में निकाली रैली, कलेक्ट्रेट के बाहर किया प्रदर्शन
  • शिक्षकों ने प्रदर्शन कर सरकार के खिलाफ वादाखिलाफी का आरोप लगाया

राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ प्रगतिशील जिला शाखा जालोर का प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी के आह्वान पर गुरुवार को जिला कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय के समक्ष संगठन के मुख्य महामंत्री पूनमचंद विश्नोई एवं जिलाध्यक्ष किशनलाल सारण के नेतृत्व में विशाल प्रदर्शन कर राज्य सरकार को 21 सूत्रीय मांग पत्र जिला कलेक्टर के माध्यम से भेजा गया।

जिलामंत्री जयकरण खिलेरी के अनुसार आन्दोलन के द्वितीय चरण में जिला मुख्यालय पर सैकडों शिक्षकों ने प्रदर्शन कर सरकार के खिलाफ वादा खिलाफी का आरोप लगाया है। प्रदर्शन कार्यक्रम के तहत कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय के समक्ष विशाल सभा पूनमचंद विश्नोई मुख्य महामंत्री की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई। सभा को संबोधित करते हुए संगठन के मुख्य महामंत्री विश्नोई ने कांग्रेस जन घोषणा पत्र 2018 में जो विधानसभा चुनाव के समय जारी किया गया था, उसमें शिक्षा-शिक्षार्थी एवं शिक्षकों से संबंधित जो वादे किये गये थे, सरकार के दो वर्ष पूर्ण होने के बावजूद उन वादों का पूर्ण नहीं किया गया, जिससे राजस्थान के आम शिक्षकों में सरकार के खिलाफ आक्रोश व रोष व्याप्त हैं।

सभा को संबोधित करते हुए संगठन के जिलाध्यक्ष किशनलाल सारण ने शिक्षकों की 21 सूत्रीय मांगों को अविलंब मानकर शिक्षकों को राहत प्रदान करने की मांग की एवं उन्होंने शिक्षकों के सभी संवर्गो की वेतन विसंगतियां व त्रुटियां दूर करने व राज्य में पुरानी पेंशन योजना लागू करने सहित सभी मांगों समाधान करने का आह्वान किया। संगठन के संरक्षक राणाराम विश्नोई ने कहा कि सरकार कर्मचारियों एवं शिक्षकों की वाजिब मांगों का निस्तारण अतिशीघ्र करे, नहीं तो इस आन्दोलन को पूरे राजस्थान में किया जायेगा।

सभा को संबोधित करते हुए प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी के पदाधिकारी प्रभाराम चौधरी, राजुराम सारण, खिंयाराम पूनिया ने प्रदेश के मांग पत्र पर विस्तार से प्रकाश डाला एवं राज्य सरकार से अतिशीघ्र मांग पूरी करने का आग्रह किया। संगठन के प्रदर्शन व ज्ञापन कार्यक्रम के तहत सैकडों शिक्षकों द्वारा कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय से हॉस्पीटल चौराहे तक जुलूस निकालकर राज्य सरकार से वाजिब मांगों के समाधान करने का संदेश दिया एवं विशाल रैली निकाली गई जिसमें शिक्षकों के पास बैनर व तख्ती पर शिक्षकों से संबंधित मांगों को दर्शाया गया।

ज्ञापन व प्रदर्शन कार्यक्रम में जालोर जिले की आठों उपशाखाओं के बडी संख्या में शिक्षकों की भागीदारी रही, जिसमें सांचौर उपशाखा से बाबूलाल कुराडा, चितलवाना से रामनिवास साऊ, रानीवाड़ा से किशनाराम विश्नोई, भीनमाल से बाबूलाल सियाग, जसवंतपुरा से महबूब खां, जालोर से प्रकाशनारायण माली, सायला से छैलसिंह सारण, आहोर से राजूराम विश्नोई के नेतृत्व में आज के आन्दोलन में भागीदारी निभाई।

