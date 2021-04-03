पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग:आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर मिलेगा हर लाभार्थी का डाटा सोशल ऑडिट के पायलट प्रोजेक्ट जालाेर में भी

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग एक अप्रैल से लागू करेगा सामाजिक अंकेक्षण योजना

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर योजनाओं का लाभ लेने वाले लाभार्थियों का पूरा डाटा मिल सकेगा। महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग 1 अप्रैल से सामाजिक अंकेक्षण योजना लागू करने जा रहा है। नरेगा योजना के बाद दूसरा महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग होगा, जो सामाजिक अंकेक्षण कराने जा रहा है।

विभाग के शासन सचिव डाॅ केके पाठक ने बताया कि पायलट प्रोजेक्ट में जालाेर सहित 12 जिलों को शामिल किया गया है। प्रदेश के हर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर हर लाभार्थी का डाटा दिखे यह प्रयास विभाग 1 अप्रैल से लागू करने जा रहा है। समेकित बाल विकास सेवाएं निदेशक डॉ प्रतिभा सिंह ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री ने वित्त एवं विनियोग विधेयक-2020 पर चर्चा के दौरान आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर की जा रही सेवाओं की पारदर्शिता, गुणवत्ता, सुनिश्चित करने के लिए पायलट आधार पर सामाजिक अंकेक्षण की आवश्यकता जताई थी। प्रोजेक्ट में उदयपुर के अलावा राजसमंद, जयपुर, जोधपुर, अलवर, करौली, सिरोही, बारां, अजमेर, बाड़मेर, जालौर व बीकानेर जिला शामिल है।

सामाजिक अंकेक्षण के लिए ये 12 जिले चयनित
1. जयपुर, 2. जोधपुर, 3. उदयपुर, 4. अलवर, 5. करौली, 6. सिरोही, 7. बारां, 8. अजमेर, 9. बाड़मेर, 10. जालौर, 11. राजसमंद, 12. बीकानेर।

हर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र के लिए 6 सदस्यीय दल
सामाजिक अंकेक्षण के लिए पायलट प्रोजेक्ट में चयनित जिलों के हर आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र के लिए 6 सदस्य दल गठित किया गया है। इसमें वार्ड पंच, ग्राम साथिन आशा सहयोगिनी तथा सिविल सोसायटी के 3 सदस्य शामिल होंगे। इन सभी को सामाजिक अंकेक्षण के लिए जयपुर में दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें