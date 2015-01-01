पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:रात में बढ़ने लगा सर्दी का असर, पारा 11 डिग्री पर पहुंचा

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में उत्तरी भारत की ठंडी हवाओ के चलते दिनोंदिन तापमान में गिरावट हो रही हैं जिससे सर्दी में बढोतरी हो रही है। साथ ही पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण सर्द हवाओं का दौर भी जारी है। जिसके कारण लोगो की दिनचर्या में बदलाव आ गया है।

सुबह के समय हल्की धुंध के कारण सर्दी का असर प्रतिदिन बढता जा रहा है। वही माैसम में बदलाव के चलते सूर्योदय व सूर्यास्त के समय में भी काफी बदलाव आया है।

वर्तमान में सूर्योदय अलसवेरे देरी से करीब 7 बजकर 2 मिनट से हो रहा है जबकी सूर्यास्त जल्दी 5 बजकर 50 मिनट पर ही हो रहा है। जिसके कारण दिन भी छोटे होने लगे है। वही सर्दी के बढते असर को देखते हुए लाेगों की दिनचर्या में काफी बदलाव हुआ है और रोजमर्रा के काम में अब देरी हो रही है।

सुबह लोगों के उठने के समय में करीब 1 घंटे की देरी हो रही है वही योगाभ्यास-व्यायाम आदि के लिए भी लोगो को 1 से डेढ घंटे की देरी हो रही है। इसके चलते शनिवार को जिले में न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री एवं अधिकतम 30 डिग्री रहा।

दिन व रात के तापमान में हुई गिरावट से बढी सर्दी

दीपावली पर्व के बाद प्रतिदिन तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। जिसके चलते पिछले सप्ताह जिले में तापमान क्रमश: अधिकतम व न्यूनतम 32 तथा 12 से 13 के करीब रहा। वही इस सप्ताह के अंत तक तापमान में गिरावट होते-होते न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री एवं अधिकतम 30 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

वही दिन व रात दोनो समय के तापमान में गिरावट से अब रात-दिन दोनाे समय में सर्दी का अहसास होने लगा है। जिसके कारण अब लोग दिन में गर्म कपडो पहने नजर आ रहे है। वही शनिवार को जिलेभर में 4.8 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से ठंडी सर्द हवाओ का भी असर रहा।

गत वर्ष की तुलना में तापमान में अधिक गिरावट दर्ज

जिलेभर में इस वर्ष अच्छी बरसात के कारण तापमान में गिरावट होने व सर्दी का असर अधिक है। वही गत वर्ष इन दिनाे सर्दी का असर वर्तमान की तुलना में करीब 37 प्रतिशत कम रहा था। गत वर्ष में आधा नवंबर गुजरने पर जिले में तापमान अधिकतम 32 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 16 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। जबकी इस वर्ष इन दिनो जिले का तापमान अधिकतम 30 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 10 डिग्री पर बना हुआ है। जिससे पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में इस वर्ष सर्दी में 37 प्रतिशत की बढोतरी हो रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें