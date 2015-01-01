पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:देवड़ा में रहवासी झोपड़ी में आग लगने से पूरा सामान जलकर हो गया राख

देवड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चितलवाना उपखंड क्षेत्र के ग्राम पंचायत देवड़ा में एक रहवासी झोपड़ी में आग लगने से पूरा सामान जलकर खाक हो गया। जानकारी अनुसार अचलाराम पुत्र वगताराम जाट निवासी देवड़ा के रहवासी में अज्ञात कारणों से लगी आग से पूरा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। आग को देख आसपास के लोगों ने मौके पर पहुंच पर कर आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया, परंतु आग बुझाते तब तक पूरा सामान जलकर नष्ट हो गया।

जानकारी अनुसार झोपड़ी में आग से खाने-पीने, ओढ़ने पहनने के कपड़े, खाट-बिस्तर, सोने-चांदी के आभूषण, अनाज व धान जलकर पुरा राख हो गया। वही एक दिन पहले लाई गई प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना की किस्त नकद झोपड़ी में रखी हुई थी वह भी जलकर राख हो गई। इसकी सूचना संबंधित पटवारी सुरेशकुमार चौधरी को दी तो मौके पर पहुंचकर मौका रिपोर्ट तैयार की गई व पुलिस थाना थाना झाब को दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें