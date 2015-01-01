पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बोर्ड परीक्षा:सरकारी स्कूलों में बोर्ड परीक्षा में मापदंडों से कम परिणाम देने वाले शिक्षकों की तैयार हाे रही सूची

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
  • शिक्षा निदेशालय के आदेश पर विभाग तैयार कर रहा 10वीं-12वीं में खराब परिणाम देने वाले शिक्षकों की सूची

पिछले दिनों सरकारी स्कूलों में बोर्ड परिणाम में निर्धारित प्रतिशत से कम परीक्षा परिणाम देने वाले संस्था प्रधान और शिक्षकों पर गाज गिरेगी। इसके लिए शिक्षा विभाग ऐसे शिक्षकों की सूची तैयार कर रहा है, जिनका दसवीं एवं बारहवीं का परीक्षा परिणाम कम रहा है। इन शिक्षकों के खिलाफ अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए निदेशालय की ओर से जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को आदेश जारी किए जा चुके हैं। शिक्षा

निदेशालय की ओर से प्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूलों में संस्था प्रधान को 12वीं कक्षा का बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणाम 60% और 10वीं का 50% परीक्षा परिणाम निर्धारित किया हुआ है। इससे कम परीक्षा परिणाम रहने पर संबंधित को सेवा नियम सीसीए 17 में आरोपित किया जाता है और इस आरोप का जवाब आने व निर्णय होने तक आरोपित की पदोन्नति और एसीपी रुकी रहती है।

हालांकि निर्धारित से अधिक नामांकन कराने वाले संस्था प्रधान, व्याख्याता, वरिष्ठ अध्यापक का परीक्षा परिणाम न्यूनतम से 10% कम रहने पर भी आरोप पत्र नहीं मिलेगा। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से स्कूल के सकल परिणाम के साथ संबंधित विषय अध्यापकों के लिए परिणाम का मापदंड निर्धारित किया है। जिसके तहत दसवीं में प्रत्येक विषय में कम से कम 60% एवं 12वीं में 70% परिणाम होना अनिवार्य है। इससे कम परिणाम रहने पर शिक्षकों को भी 17 सीसीए का नोटिस दिया जाएगा।

इधर, काॅलेज में सप्ताह में 6 दिन क्लास लगा 50 फीसदी छात्र बुला सकेंगे, कैंपस में विजिटर्स की अनुमति नहीं

यूनिवर्सिटी ग्रांट्स कमीशन ने कोरोना के चलते लंबे समय से बंद कॉलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी को दोबारा खोलने के लिए गाइडलाइंस जारी कर दी हैं। आयोग की तरफ से जारी गाइडलाइंस के मुताबिक एकेडमिक ईयर 2020-21 में सिलेबस को पूरा करने के लिए शिक्षण संस्थान टीचिंग के घंटे बढ़ा सकते हैं। साथ ही स्टूडेंट्स, टीचर्स और अन्य स्टाफ की सुरक्षा के लिए क्लासेस की साइज भी कम की जा सकती है। नई गाइडलाइंस के

मुताबिक सभी शिक्षण संस्थान हफ्ते में छह दिन क्लासेस आयोजित कर सकते हैं, जिससे ज्यादा क्लासेस आयोजित की जा सके और एक क्लास में स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या भी कम हो सके। यूजीसी के निर्देशों के मुताबिक इंस्टीट्यूट किसी भी क्लास में ज्यादा से ज्यादा 50 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स को बुला सकते हैं। इसके अलावा कैंपस में विजिटर्स की अनुमति नहीं

