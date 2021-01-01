पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायक की अधिकारी को धमकी:विधायक ने महिला विकास अधिकारी से कहा- मुझे नहीं जानती, सीएम से बात कर लेना, कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता

जालोर3 घंटे पहले
  • जसवंतपुरा पं.स. की बैठक में हुआ था विवाद, अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल करने का भी आरोप

जसवंतपुरा पंचायत समिति सभागार की बैठक के दौरान हुए विवाद में भाजपा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व रानीवाड़ा विधायक नारायण सिंह देवल का एक वीडियो सामने आया हैं। करीब 1 मिनट 23 सैंकड के वीडियो में नारायण सिंह देवल महिला विकास अधिकारी को अभद्र भाषा में धमका रहे हैं।

वीडियो सामने आने के बाद कई सामाजिक संगठन भी सामने आ गए एवं देवल के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग करने लग गए। जानकारी के अनुसार वीडियो में विधायक देवल जसवंतपुरा विकास अधिकारी सुनीता परिहार को अभद्र भाषा में धमकाते हुए कह रहे हैं कि “इसको समझा दो... (इसके बाद अभद्र भाषा का उपयाेग), यह मुझे पहचानती नहीं हैं।’ वीडियो सामने आने के बाद मामला काफी बढ़ गया। विधायक देवल के खिलाफ लोगों की नाराजगी सामने आते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग भी उठने लगी है।

यह हुई नोकझोंक : अभद्र भाषा के साथ धमकी, फिर बोले- ये तानाशाही और हिटलरशाही नहीं चलेगी

देवल : हम धरने पर बैठेंगे।
विकास अधिकारी : सर, आप पधारें, फिर बातचीत करते हैं।
देवल : मुझे बात नहीं सुननी है। उसके बाद पंचायत समिति स्टाफ से दरी मंगवाते हैं।
विकास अधिकारी : सर, मेरा निवेदन है आप पधारिए।
देवल : यह तानाशाही और हिटलरशाही नहीं चलेगी। इसके बाद पंचायत समिति के एक कर्मचारी के सामने बातचीत करते हुए कहते हैं कि तू मुझे ऊपर से नीचे तक जानता है न, इसको समझा दे... (इसके बाद अभद्र भाषा का उपयाेग)।
विकास अधिकारी : सर यह सही नहीं हैं। मैं निवेदन कर रही हूं कि मैं कलेक्टर साहब को फोन कर रही हूं।
देवल : किसको?
विकास अधिकारी : कलेक्टर साहब।
देवल : जिसको करना है, उसको कर दो ना, मुख्यमंत्री से बात कर लो क्या फर्क पड़ता है। उसके बाद जाजम मंगवाते हैं।

यह था मामला : जसवंतपुरा पंचायत समिति की पहली बैठक गुरुवार काे हुई। बैठक में जनप्रतिनिधियों को बुलाया गया। लेकिन कई जनप्रतिनिधि के रिश्तेदार प्रतिनिधि के रूप में पहुंच गए। ऐसे में विकास अधिकारी सुनिता परिहार ने उनको प्रवेश नहीं दिया। इस पर विधायक नारायण सिंह देवल नाराज हो गए एवं विकास अधिकारी के साथ बहस करने लगे।

मेरे साथ विधायक ने जो भाषा का प्रयोग किया, वह गलत था। फिर भी उनको सूचना नहीं मिलने की बात कह रहे हैं तो मैंने उनको कह दिया कि मैं माफी चाहती हूं।
सुनीता परिहार, विकास अधिकारी जसवंतपुरा

पंचायत समिति की कोई बैठक होती है तो क्षेत्रीय विधायक काे सूचना देनी हाेती है, जबकि न तो हमें कोई मेल किया एवं न ही फोन किया। अभद्र भाषा का उपयोग नहीं किया, जो भी मेरे बारे में कहा जा रहा है, गलत है।
नारायणसिंह देवल, विधायक रानीवाड़ा

