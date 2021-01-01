पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंदिर में चोरों धावा:मंदिर में चोरों ने दानपात्र तोड़ा, कट्टे में पैसे ले गए, घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद होने का पता चला तो कैमरा तोड़ा

जालोर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 चोरों ने वारदात को दिया अंजाम, करीब 40 दिनों से भंडारे को नहीं खोला था, पुजारियों ने 3 लाख रुपए की संभावना जताई

जिला मुख्यालय से करीब 12 किमी. दूर प्रसिद्ध कानीवाड़ा बालाजी मंदिर में सोमवार देर रात को चार चोरों ने दानपात्र तोड़कर उसमें रखे रुपए चुराने के साथ चांदी का छत्र भी ले गए। चोरी की वारदात मंदिर परिसर में लगे सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई।

देर रात को नकाबपोश बदमाश मंदिर परिसर में घुसे एवं लोहे के सरिये से भंडारा तोड़ना शुरू किया एवं कुछ ही मिनटों में तोड़कर उसमें श्रद्धालुओं के दान के पैसे प्लास्टिक के कट्टे में भरकर ले गए।

बताया जा रहा है लाॅकडाउन खुलने के बाद भंडारा खोला नहीं जाने से बड़ी मात्रा में पैसे दानपात्र में जमा थे, ऐसे में ले जाने के लिए चोरों को एक कट्टा भरना पड़ा। चोरी की वारदात के बारे में मंदिर के पुजारियों को पता लगने के बाद मंगलवार सुबह आहोर पुलिस को सूचना दी।

जिस पर आहोर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची एवं चोरी की वारदात स्थल का जायजा लेते हुए चोरों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर चोरों की तलाशी शुरू कर दी। चोरों ने इस दौरान बालाजी मंदिर के चांदी का छत्र भी ले गए। साथ ही ऑफिस का भी ताला तोड़कर खोजबीन भी की, लेकिन कुछ हासिल नहीं हुआ।

ऐसे दिया वारदात को अंजाम: लोहे के सरिये से दानपात्र तोड़ा, कट्टे में पैसे भरे, कैमरा भी तोड़ा

1. लोहे के सरिये से दानपात्र तोड़ा

चार चोर मुंह पर कपड़ा बांधकर मंदिर में आए। मंदिर के अंदर दानपात्र रखा था, उसको दो चारे लोहे के सरिये से तोड़ने लगे। करीब 5 मिनट में दानपात्र को सरिये से तोड़ा दिया। इस दौरान 2 चारे बाहर निगरानी कर रहे थे, वे दानपात्र तोड़ते समय बार-बार उनके पास आ रहे थे।

2. चारों ने मिलकर पैसे कट्टे में भरे

करीब 40 दिनों से दानपात्र को मंदिर की ओर से खोला नहीं गया। पैसे अधिक होने से चोरों ने दानपात्र को तोड़ने के बाद रुपए एक कट्टे में भरे। दानपात्र टूटते ही चारों चोर आ गए एवं पैसे भरने लग गए।

3. एक चोर की नजर गई सीसीटीवी पर, तो कैमरा तोड़ा

शुरुआती वारदात के समय चोरों की नजर सीसीटीवी पर नहीं गई। भंडारा तोड़ दिया एवं पैसे भी कट्टे में भर रहे थे। उस समय एक चोर की जैसे ही नजर कैमरे पर गई तो उन्होंने दूसरों को सतर्क किया। उसके बाद सभी ने मुंह छिपा लिया, एक लाेग हाथ में लकड़ी लेकर कैमरे के पास गया एवं तोड़ दिया।

लॉकडाउन के बाद से नहीं खोला था भंडारा

मंदिर का निर्माण कार्य भी चल रहा था। ऐसे में भंडारा मंदिर के आगे रखा हुआ था। मंदिर लॉकडाउन से बंद था। ऐसे में करीब 40 दिन पहले ही मंदिर खुला है। उसके बाद अब तक भंडारा में आए पैसों को बाहर नहीं निकाला था। मंदिर के पुजारियों के अनुसार भंडारे में 2.50 से 3 लाख रुपए तक हो सकते हैं। कानीवाड़ा बालाजी मंदिर में हर मंगलवार व शनिवार को भी भीड़ रहने के साथ-साथ पूर्णिमा को भारी मेला लगता है।

चोरी की वारदाता सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई
चोरी की सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर गए। भंडारा तोड़कर चोर ले गए हैं, इसमें अनुमानित 2.50 से 3 लाख रुपए होने की संभावना है। चोरी की वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई है, उसके आधार चोरों की तलाशी जारी है।
-घेवरसिंह, थानाधिकारी, आहोर

