चेतावनी:रेलवे पटरी पर बैठने की दी चेतावनी,देवासी व गुर्जर समाज के लोग पहुंचे कलेक्ट्रेट

जालोरएक घंटा पहले
आरक्षण को लेकर चल रहे गुर्जर आंदोलन की अांच जालोर तक पहुंच गई है। मंगलवार को देवासी व गुर्जर समाज के लोग कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचकर आरक्षण को लागू करने एवं कर्नल किराेड़ीसिंह बैंसला के समर्थन में ज्ञापन सौंपा। इस दौरान ज्ञापन में यह चेतावनी भी दी कि अगर जल्द ही आरक्षण को लेकर उनकी मांगें पूरी नहीं की गई तो जालोर में भी रेलवे पटरी पर बैठकर प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

इस दौरान देवासी न्याति सुधार संघ एवं छात्रावास जालोर के तत्वावधान में मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन भी दिया। ज्ञापन में बताया कि आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक व संरक्षक कर्नल किरोड़ीसिंह बैंसला के समर्थन में समाज एकजुट है। राज्य सरकार गुर्जर समाज के कुछ लोगों को प्रलोभन देकर समाज को तोड़ना चाह रही हैं।

इस दौरान ज्ञापन में चेतावनी दी है कि अगर सरकार द्वारा की जा रही मांगें जल्द ही नहीं मानी गई तो गुर्जर व देवासी समाज जल्द ही जालाेर में भी बड़ा आंदोलन करेंंगे।ज्ञापन में राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग व रेलवे पटरी पर बैठने की चेतावनी ज्ञापन सौंपने पहुंचे समाज के लोगों ने प्रशासन को चेतावनी दी है कि अगर समय रहते सरकार ने मांगें नहीं मानी तो जालोर में भी राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग व रेलवे पटरी पर बैठकर आंदोलन करेंगे। इस अवसर पर अशोक गुर्जर, डूंगर देवासी, वासुदेव देवासी, भरत देवासी, देवाराम नांदिया, ओबाराम समेत बड़ी संख्या में लोग मौजूद रहे।

