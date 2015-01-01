पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धनतेरस:प्रदोषव्यापनी वाले आज व उदयमान तिथि वाले कल मनाएंगे धनतेरस, दोनों दिन खरीदारी के लिए शुभ

जालोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत : महालक्ष्मी के स्वागत में शहर की हर गली, चौराहे हुए रोशन

महालक्ष्मी के स्वागत में शहर सज रहा है। हर गली माेहल्ले से लेकर बाजार र मुख्य चाैराहाें पर रंग बिरंगी राेशनी से शहर चमक रहा है। गुरुवार से दीपाेत्सव हाेगी। इस बार दीपोत्सव को लेकर लोगों में उलझन है। तिथियों की हेर-फेर ऐसी हो रही है कि हर किसी के मन में यह सवाल उठने लगा है कि दीपोत्सव इस बार पांच दिन का ही है या चार दिन का। धनतेरस कब है और यम दीपक कब से जलाना है, इसी उलझन को दूर किया है पाली के ज्याेतिषाचार्य पंडित शंभूलाल शर्मा ने। उन्होंने बताया कि पाली सहित देशभर के पंचांगों का अध्ययन करने के बाद यह साफ हो गया है कि इस बार धनतेरस को लेकर दो मत हैं।

एक मत वाले वे हैं जो उदयमान तिथि को ही मूल तिथि मानकर पर्व मनाते हैं। इस मत के समर्थक 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाएंगे। तेरस 12 नवंबर को रात 9.30 बजे ही लग जाएगी, इस कारण प्रदोष व्यापनी हो गई है। प्रदोष व्यापनी होने के कारण इस मत के लोग 12 को ही धनतेरस मनाएंगे। मन्नासा कहते हैं कि जो लोग उदयमान तिथि को मानते हैं, उनके लिए धनतेरस को लेकर कोई उलझन नहीं रह जाती।

जो प्रदोष काल को आधार मानते हैं उन्हें उसी अनुरूप निर्णय लेना चाहिए। पंडित शर्मा बताते हैं कि काशी हिंदू विश्वविद्यालय, वाराणसी से प्रकाशित विश्व पंचांगम, बीकानेर से प्रकाशित श्री वसुदेव कृष्ण धर्मसागर पंचागम और झुंझुनूं से प्रकाशित श्रीबल्लभ मनीराम पंचांग ही ऐसे हैं, जो 12 को धनतेरस मानते हुए, इसी दिन से दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत मान रहे हैं। वहीं अन्य सभी पंचांगों में 13 को धनतेरस बताई गई है। यमराज के लिए करते हैं दीपदान

त्रयोदशी को दीपदान यमराज के निमित्त किया जाता है। पुराणों में मान्यता है कि कार्तिक मास की त्रयोदशी की शाम से पांच दिन तक दीपदान करने से व्यक्ति की अपमृत्यु नहीं होती। त्रयोदशी की शाम दक्षिण दिशा की ओर मुंह करके दीपदान का विधान है, इससे यमराज प्रसन्न होते हैं। शहर के मुख्य चाैराहे व गली माेहल्लाें सजने लगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें