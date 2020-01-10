पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:सड़क किनारे लगे बोर्ड से टकरा कर क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ ट्राेला, बड़ा हादसा टला

​​​​​​कीरवा13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कीरवा बस स्टैंड के समीप रविवार काे चाय की हाेटल पर लगे हुए बाेर्ड से एक ट्राेला टकरा गया। इससे ट्राेला का अगला हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हाे गया। समय रहते ट्राेला काे ब्रेक लगाने के कारण बड़ा हादसा टल गया। कीरवा के पास फाेरलेन पर सड़क मरम्मत का कार्य शुरु होने के कारण सभी वाहन तरफ चलने से सड़क पर कट से गुजरते समय मोड पर लगा लोहे का बड़ा बोर्ड लगा होने से ट्राेला का संतुलन अचानक बिगड़ने से यह हादसा हुआ।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें