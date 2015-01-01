पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • Jalore
  • Two Youths Jumped Into Narmada Main Canal, Gotkhor And Police Were Searching For One, While One Was Searching For Another, Then Another Jumped Into The Canal.

चितलवाना के युवक नहर में कूदें:दो युवक नर्मदा मुख्य नहर में कूदे, गाेताखोर व पुलिस तलाश में जुटी,एक की खोजबीन कर रहे थे, तभी एक और कूद गया नहर में

जालोर4 घंटे पहले
नर्मदा मुख्य नहर के परावा की सरहद में दो युवकों के नहर में कूदने की सूचना पर पुलिस देर शाम तक तलाशी में जुटी रही। जानकारी के अनुसार एक युवक ने अपने मोबाइल, टी-शर्ट व चप्पल नहर के किनारे रखकर नहर में कूद गया। इसके बाद पुलिस व तैराक की सहायता से उसकी खोजबीन कर रहे थे, तभी शाम को कुछ ही दूर बाइक पर आया दूसरा युवक भी नहर में कूद गया।

दोनों युवकों की तलाश जा रही है। पुलिस के अनुसार झाब निवासी सूरजनराम (22) पुत्र वींजाराम मेघवाल परावा की सरहद में अपने रिश्तेदार के साथ काश्त करने आया हुआ था। दोपहर को मीठी बेरी जाने का कहकर निकलने के बाद में परावा की सरहद में मुख्य नहर के किनारे मोबाइल, टी शर्ट व चप्पल खोलकर वह नहर में कूद गया। उसे देखकर पड़ोसियों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। इस पर पुलिस ने मोबाइल नम्बर शिनाख्त कर उसके परिजनों को सूचना देकर बुलाया।

