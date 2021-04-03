पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निधि संग्रहण:एनएसयूआई अभियान के तहत छात्राओं से 1-1 रुपए की राशि की एकत्रित

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
जालोर. श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर राशि एकत्रित करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
जालोर. श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर राशि एकत्रित करते हुए।
  • श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण का कार्य जोर-शोर से चल रहा है तथा निधि संग्रहण का कार्य किया जा रहा है, सायला में 36 कौम की बैठक हुई

एनएसयूआई द्वारा श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर एकत्रित की जा रही राशि के तहत गुरुवार को पूर्व प्रदेश सचिव सुष्मिता गर्ग की मौजूदगी में 1-1 रुपए की राशि छात्राओं से एकत्रित की गई। सुष्मिता गर्ग ने बताया कि राजकीय महिला महाविद्यालय की छात्राओं ने बढ़चढ़ कर अभियान में हिस्सा लिया। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेशाध्यक्ष के द्वारा चलाई जा रही मुहित के तहत लोगों को धर्म के नाम पर जागृत करते हुए बड़ी राशि नहीं लेकर 1-1 रुपए एकत्रित किया जा रहा हैं।

श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए प्रत्येक घर से सहयोग राशि भेंट करने का आह्वान : सायला
कस्बे के दुदेश्वर महादेव मंदिर मठ में गुरुवार को श्रीराम जन्मभूमि अयोध्या में मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सहयोग राशि संग्रहण के निर्मित जालोर विधायक जोगेश्वर गर्ग की उपस्थिति में 36 कौम की बैठक का आयोजन हुआ। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए विधायक गर्ग ने कहा कि श्रीराम जन्मभूमि अयोध्या में मंदिर निर्माण के लिए साधु-संतो समेत रामभक्तों ने कई दशकों तक संघर्ष किया है। जिसका प्रतिफल है कि आज श्रीराम मंदिर बनने का स्वप्न पूर्ण होने की ओर अग्रसर है।

वर्तमान में भव्य श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण का कार्य जोर-शोर से चल रहा है तथा निधि संग्रहण का कार्य किया जा रहा है। जिसमें सभी सायला ग्रामवासियों को बढ-चढकर सहयोग करने का आह्वान किया। इस अवसर पर पंचायत समिति सदस्य जबरसिंह चौहान, लालसिंह दहिया, पूर्व प्रधान रामप्रकाश चौधरी, पूर्व उप सरपंच विक्रमसिंह दहिया, जयदीपसिंह चौहान, उदयसिंह चौहान, भबुतसिंह, आसुसिंह, वागाराम चौधरी, केवदाराम चौधरी, बलवंतसिंह दहिया, भूराराम पांचलोड, वार्डपंच जुगराज माली, किशन भारती, छगनलाल मेंगलवा, निंबाराम मेघवाल, देवाराम मेघवाल, लीलाराम प्रजापत, पुनमाराम प्रजापत, पारसाराम भील समेत ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण काे लेकर संग्रहण राशि के लिए वितरित की रसीद बुक, ग्रामीणों ने किया स्वागत
बिशनगढ़. बिशनगढ़ व आवलोज ग्राम पंचायत गुरुवार काे भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष गणपतसिंह राव, श्रीराम भक्त मंडल मांडवला के उत्तमचंद गर्ग, ओम वैष्णव का ग्रामीणों ने स्वागत किया। उत्तमचंद गर्ग ने बताया कि अयाेध्या में बनने वाले श्रीराम मंदिर प्रत्येक नागरिक की भूमिका काे लेकर हर गांव पंचायत स्तर पर रसीद बुक दी जा रही है, जिससे वहां के नागरिकों का पैसा और रसीद वितरण कर सके। भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष गणपतसिंह राव ने भी राम मंदिर निर्माण काे लेकर अब तक किए गए कार्याे की जानकारी दी। इस माैके पर खेत सिंह, भैरू सिंह, इंदर सिंह, बलवंत सिंह, भैराराम व भंवरसिंह बालावत बिशनगढ़ अादि माैजूद रहे।

