कार्यक्रम:बाल अधिकार सप्ताह के तहत जिला विधिक प्राधिकरण के तत्वावधान में विभिन्न कार्यक्रम आयोजित

जालोर5 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के निर्देशानुसार 14 नवंबर से मनाए जा रहे बाल अधिकार सप्ताह के तहत गुरुवार को जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के तत्वावधान में कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित किये गये। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष एवं जिला जज सिया रघुनाथदान के निर्देशन में सप्ताह के तहत गुरुवार को आहोर स्थित मानसिक विमंदित पुनर्वास गृह में कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर बालकों को उनके अधिकारों के बारे में जानकारी दी गई।इस दौरान उन्होंने संस्थान के कर्मचारियों को कहा कि विमंदितों के साथ हमेशा आत्मीयता रखें एवं अच्छा व्यवहार रखते हुए इन्हें हाथों के हुनर को निखारने हेतु प्रेरित करें।

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव नरेन्द्रसिंह ने बालकों के जीने के अधिकार, सहभागिता का अधिकार, सुरक्षा का अधिकार, विकास का अधिकार, समता का अधिकार आदि अधिकारों के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कर्मचारियों को कहा कि गृह में रहने वालों के लिए खान पान का विशेष ध्यान रखें।

इस अवसर पर बालकों के मध्य म्यूजिकल चेयर, जलेबी खाओ प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें बालकों ने उत्साह पूर्वक हिस्सा लिया। इस अवसर पर गृह में बालकों द्वारा दीपावली के अवसर पर अपने हाथों से बनाये गये दीपकों, दीपकों पर की कई कलाकृति, मोमबत्तियों की प्रदर्शनी लगाई गई प्रदर्शनी में बालकों के हाथों से बनाई कलाकृतियों को देखकर सचिव ने उनकी खूब प्रशंसा की तथा उनका हौसला बढाया।

इस दौरान सचिव ने संचालक को कहा कि इस प्रकार की वस्तुएं बनाने के लिए बालकों को प्रेरित करें ताकि वे और बेहतरीन कलाकृति बना सकें। सचिव ने अध्यक्ष को निर्देश दिये कि संस्थान में आने व वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति का इन्द्राज करने के लिए रजिस्टर का संधारण करें। उन्होंने कोविड 19 को लेकर सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन करने, सामाजिक दूरी बनाये रखने, हमेशा मास्क का प्रयोग करने के निर्देश दिये। कार्यक्रम के दौरान दौरान अध्यक्ष प्रेम कुमारी, हितेश कुमार, मुकेश कुमार आदि उपस्थित रहे।

