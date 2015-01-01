पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • Jalore
  Vegetable Prices Skyrocketed, Peas Costlier Than Apples, Kitchen Budgets Go Awry Due To Increase In Prices Of Vegetables In The District, Housewives Worry

रसोई का बजट:सब्जियों के दाम आसमान छू रहे, सेब से महंगे मटर,जिले में सब्जियों के भाव बढ़ने से रसोई का बजट गड़बड़ाया, गृहिणियों की चिंता बढ़ी

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
जालोर. शहर में सब्जी की लगी दुकानों पर भीड़ कम नजर आई।

इन दिनो जिले में सब्जियों के भाव बढने से रसोई का बजट डगमगा गया है और गृहणियों की चिंता बढ गई हैं। जिले की मंडियाें में आसपास व बाहरी क्षेत्र से आनी वाली हरी सब्जियों के भाव बढऩे के कारण अब आम लोगों की रसोई से हरी सब्जियां गायब सी हो रही है। वही सब्जियों के भाव इस तरह से बढ गये है कि फलाें के बराबर सब्जी के भाव हो गये हैं। जिससे आम व्यक्त हरी सब्जी खरीदने से परहेज कर रहा है।

वर्तमान में सब्जी मंडी के भावों के अनुसार सब्जियों के भाव 40 से 80 रुपये तक हैं। जबकि फलाें के भाव भी 30 से लेकर 100 रुपये तक है। इस प्रकार फलों के बराबर सब्जियों के भाव होने से आम व्यक्ति का बजट गडबड़ा गया है। मध्यम वर्ग के लोगों की रसोई से हरी सब्जी अब दूर होती जा रही है। जबकि आम तौर पर सर्दी के मौसम में सब्जियों के भाव में गिरावट होती है। मंडी में सब्जियों के भाव कम से कम 40 रुपये से शुरु हो रहे है जो 80 रुपये तक चल रहे है। वही फलों के भाव कम से कम 25 रुपये से शुरु हो रहे है जो 100 रुपये प्रतिकिग्रा तक है।

