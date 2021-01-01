पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:शिक्षक ने छात्रा की कॉपी पर लिखे गलत शब्द, ग्रामीणों ने स्कूल पर ताला लगा प्रदर्शन किया

जालोर2 घंटे पहले
  • राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय चौरा का मामला, शिक्षक पर अश्लील हरकतें करने का भी अाराेप

क्षेत्र के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय चौरा में कार्यरत शिक्षक ने उसी विद्यालय में अध्ययनरत एक छात्रा की कॉपी में गलत शब्द लिख दिए। इससे गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने साेमवार सुबह विद्यालय पर ताले लगा दिए और शिक्षक भजनलाल विश्नोई के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठ गए।

सूचना एसडीएम भूपेन्द्र यादव, डीएसपी वीरेंद्र सिंह, सीबीईईओ पूनमचंद विश्नोई समेत अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। मामला बढ़ता देख शिक्षा विभाग ने तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए शिक्षक को एपीओ कर दिया। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने स्कूल के ताले खाेले।

हिंदी का व्याख्याता है आरोपी शिक्षक आरोपी शिक्षक भजनलाल पिछले दो वर्षों से राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय चौरा में कार्यरत है। साथ ही आरोपी शिक्षक हिंदी का व्याख्याता है। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि इसने एक नहीं विद्यालय की कई छात्राओं को इस तरह की गलत हरकत कर चुके हैं। जिसके चलते ग्रामीण बड़े आक्रोश में आ गए एवं प्रदर्शन करने लग गए।

कॉपी जांच के बाद हस्ताक्षर कर लिखा था गलत शब्द
शिक्षक भजनलाल ने दो दिन पहले विद्यालय में छात्रा की कॉपी जांची थी। कॉपी जांच के बाद हस्ताक्षर के नीचे कुछ गलत शब्द लिख दिए। शिक्षक ने माेबाइल पर मैसेज भी किए। इसके बाद छात्रा ने परेशान होकर पूरे मामले की जानकारी परिजनों को दी। इससे गुस्साए परिजन सोमवार को विद्यालय खुलते ही पहुंच गए एवं अश्लील हरकत करने वाले शिक्षक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग करने लगे।

जांच कमेटी बनाई, 2 दिन में मांगी रिपाेर्ट शिक्षा विभाग ने तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी शिक्षक भजनलाल विश्नोई को एपीओ कर दिया। एसडीएम भूपेन्द्र यादव ने बताया कि शिक्षा विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों से वार्ता के बाद एपीओ किया गया है। वहीं, जांच को लेकर कमेटी का गठन कर दिया है। 2 दिनों में कमेटी जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर उच्च अधिकारियों को भेजेगी। इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

रिपोर्ट भेजने के बाद संबंधित शिक्षक को एपीओ कर दिया है
विद्यालय में कार्यरत शिक्षक द्वारा छात्रा के साथ अश्लील हरकत करने की सूचना पर मौका स्थल पर पहुंचे। मामले को लेकर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी को रिपोर्ट भेजी, जिसके बाद संबंधित शिक्षक को एपीओ कर दिया गया है।
-पूनमचंद, सीबीईओ सांचौर

