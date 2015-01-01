पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंबल वितरित:पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर युवा कांग्रेस ने जरूरतमंदों में कंबल वितरित किए

जालोर5 घंटे पहले
जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से गुरुवार प्रात 11 बजे देश की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री एवं आयरन लेडी स्व. इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती के अवसर पर श्रद्धांजलि सभा का आयोजन कर विचार गोष्ठी का आयोजन राजीव गांधी भवन में रखी गई। इस दौरान कांग्रेसजनों ने स्व. गांधी की तस्वीर पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। साथ ही उनके बताये गये आदर्शों व सिद्धांतों पर चलने का संकल्प लिया।

अंत में समस्त कांग्रेसजन ने दो मिनट का मौन धारण कर उन्हें याद किया।इस अवसर पर पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष नैन सिंह राजपुरोहित, पूर्व विधायक रामलाल मेघवाल, जिला प्रवक्ता योगेन्द्र सिंह कुम्पावत, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नरेंद्र बालू अग्रवाल, जिला सचिव रमेश सोलंकी, पार्षद राजेन्द्र सोलंकी, अनिल पंडत, मदन लाल आबरा, युवा कांग्रेस जिला उपाध्यक्ष सुरेश मेघवाल, सेवादल ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष मांगीलाल गर्ग, उम्मेद सिंह चारण, कपूराराम परिहार, उपभोक्ता कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष कानाराम सिंघल, दीपक थांवला, पूर्व पार्षद जोगाराम सरगरा, युवा नेता इरफान खान, वर्षा जैन, अरुण पंवार समेत कई कांग्रेसजन मौजूद थे। इसी प्रकार पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न स्वर्गीय इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर युवा कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने जिला अध्यक्ष पन्नेसिंह पोषाणा के नेतृत्व में ज़रुरतमंद लोगो को कंबल वितरण किए।

इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने इंदिरा गांधी की तस्वीर पर माल्यार्पण व पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी। कार्यक्रम के दौरान जिला अध्यक्ष ने इंदिरा गांधी द्वारा देश के लिए किये गए योगदान व उनकी जीवनी पर प्रकाश डाला। इसके बाद कार्यकर्ताओं ने सायला पंचायत समिति के विभिन्न गावो में सैकडों ज़रुरतमंद लोगो को कंबल वितरण किये। इस मौके पर रमेश गर्ग पोषाणा, तेजवीर राणा, पृथ्वीसिंह भाटी, दीपक राव, कृष्ण, नरपत जोशी, दिनेश सालेचा, चेतन राणा, मोहन मेघवाल समेत अनेक कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

उम्मेदाबाद| कस्बे में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी व पूर्व जिला उपाध्यक्ष नथु खां के नेतृत्व में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किये। इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनकी तस्वीर पर माल्यार्पण व पुष्प अर्पित कर दो मिनट का मौन रखा। वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नथु खान ने उनकी जीवनी पर प्रकाश डाला। इस मौके पर भगाराम चौधरी, चेतन राणा, हनुमानाराम मेघवाल, भबूताराम चौधरी, कानाराम, मुश्ताक खान, बाबू खान समेत अनेक कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

