सर्वे:टिकट के दावेदारों की क्षेत्र में पकड़ जानने के लिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने बनाई टीमें

आबूरोड4 घंटे पहले
  • दाेनाें पार्टियाें ने बनाई टीमाें काे आज सर्वे पूरा कर चुनाव की कमान संभाले पदाधिकारियों को सौंपनी हाेगी रिपाेर्ट, वार्डाें में शुरू किया सर्वे

शहर में हाेने वाले नगरपालिका चुनाव में अब महज 19 दिन का समय शेष बचा है। ऐसे में शहर में चुनावी सरगर्मी लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। बीते 15 साल से लगातार अपना दबदबा बनाए हुए भाजपा इस बार भी अपने वर्चस्व को बनाए रखने में कोई कोर कसर नहीं छोड़ रही है।इधर, गुटबाजी में बंटी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को एक साथ लाने का प्रयास कर रही है।

ऐसे में जैसे-जैसे दिन बीतते जाएंगे चुनावी माहौल गर्माता जाएगा। भाजपा व कांग्रेस दोनों ही दलों के कार्यकर्ताओं की एक-एक बैठकें हो चुकी हैं। वार्डों में चुनाव लड़ने एवं टिकट के दावेदारों के बंद कमरों साक्षात्कार किया जा चुका है। इनमें से योग्य उम्मीदवारों का चयन करने के लिए वार्डों में गुप्त सर्वे करवाया जा रहा है। इसके लिए दोनों पार्टियों की ओर से वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियों की अगुवाई में दो-दो टीमें बनाई गई हैं।

यह टीमें वार्डों में गुप्त सर्वे कर टिकट के दावेदारों की क्षेत्र में पकड़ की जांच कर रही है। टिकट वितरण में किसी प्रकार की कोई चूक नहीं हो, इसके लिए दोनों ही पार्टियां कोई भी रिस्क लेने के मूड में नहीं है। चुनाव लड़ने वाले कई उम्मीदवारों ने तो वार्डों में मतदाताओं का समर्थन पाने के लिए प्रचार-प्रसार तक करना शुरू कर दिया है।

