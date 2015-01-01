पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वितरण:पोषाहार वितरण को लेकर सतर्क हुआ विभाग, वितरण भी किया

जसवंतपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपखंड मुख्यालय पर महिला बाल विकास परियोजना के तहत नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच चंपा देवी प्रजापत, वार्डपंच अल्पा राठी, सुमन कुमारी सुपरवाइजर की उपस्थिति में पोषाहार का वितरण किया गया। गत दिनो आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र पर पोषाहार वितरण में बरती जा रही कोताही की समस्या पर शिकायत के बाद विभाग सर्तक हुआ। जिसके बाद सीडीपीओ हनुमान प्रसाद गौतम द्वारा सुपरवाइजर सुमन कुमारी की देखरेख में पोषाहार का वितरण करने के आदेश दिए। इस मौके पर नव निर्वाचित सरपंच चंपा देवी प्रजापत ने समस्त महिलाओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि सरकार द्वारा मिलने वाला पोषाहार लेकर बच्चों को खिलाएं ताकि

बच्चो का स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षित रह सके। सुपरवाइजर ने महिलाओं को जानकारी दी कि गर्भवती महिलाओं का टीकाकरण करावें व ममता कार्ड पर अपना-अपना नाम इंद्राज समय पर कराये। इस अवसर पर समाजसेवी मोडाराम प्रजापति ने आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र बनाए हुए बच्चों को बिस्किट वितरण किए। इस मौके पर वार्ड पंच प्रकाश सोनी, हरी बाबू खंडेलवाल, पंचायत सहायक ईश्वर पुरोहित, आशा सहयोगिनी संतोष देवी, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता एवन देवी गर्ग आदि कई उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें