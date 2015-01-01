पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:स्वास्थ्य विभाग की खंड स्तरीय बैठक में चिकित्सा सेवाओं को लेकर की समीक्षा

जसवंतपुरा5 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर रविवार काे खंड स्तरीय बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें क्षेत्र के चिकित्सा अधिकारी, प्रभारी व एएनएम सहित स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कार्मिकों की उपस्थिति में सीएमएचओ डॉ. गजेंद्र सिंह देवल ने विभागीय कार्यों की समीक्षा की। डॉ. देवल ने बताया कि मौसम में बदलाव के साथ कोरोना के मरीजों के बढ़ने की संभावना को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी संस्था प्रभारी सतर्क रहेंगे।

वही होम क्वारेंटाइन किए मरीजों को दवाई किट उपलब्ध कराने सहित स्वास्थ्य कार्मिक नियमित रूप से उक्त मरीज के संपर्क में रहेंगे, ताकि मरीज को किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं हो। कोरोना मरीजों को दवा किट के साथ सामान्य जानकारी एवं स्वास्थ्य सलाह पत्र भी उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने सभी संस्थानों पर निशुल्क दवा योजना के तहत पर्याप्त दवाई उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए सभी चिकित्सा अधिकारियों की जवाबदेही तय की। बीसीएमओ डॉ. दिलीप सिंह ने विभागीय प्रगति की संस्था वार समीक्षा की जिसके तहत नियमित टीकाकरण, गर्भवती महिलाओं की समय पर जांच, सहित योग्य दंपतियों को सुगमता से परिवार कल्याण के साधन उपलब्ध करवाने पर जोर दिया। डॉ. गिरीश माथुर द्वारा अंतरा इंजेक्शन में कम प्रगति की संस्था वार समीक्षा की गई। इस दौरान चिकित्सा अधिकारी सहित नारायण लाल सुथार, दिनेश वत्सल, जितेंद्र सिंह, मुकेश कुमार, क्षेत्र की एलएचवी एएनएम सहित स्वास्थ्य कार्मिक उपस्थित थे।

कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए दिलाई जागरूकता की शपथ : भीनमाल | कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के लिए रविवार को नगरपालिका कर्मचारियों की ओर से मास्क वितरण कर शपथ दिलाई गई। अधिशाषी अधिकारी कैलाश व्यास ने बताया कि सफाई निरीक्षक महिपालसिंह व संजय जोशी के नेतृत्व में पालिका टीम द्वारा लाेगाें को मास्क वितरण कर कोरोना के प्रति जागरूकता की शपथ दिलाई गई। वही नगरपालिका द्वारा 103

मास्क वितरण कर 42 लोगो से शपथ पत्र भरवाए गए। पालिका द्वारा अभियान के तहत प्रतिदिन मास्क वितरण कर जागरूकता रैलियों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इस मौके पर सुरेंद्रसिंह, शाहरुख खान, साहिल खान, राजेश कुमार सोलंकी सहित कई कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहें।

