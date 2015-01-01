पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गुहार:कलेक्टर को शिकायत भेजकर समाधान की लगाई गुहार

झाब4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के एक व्यक्ति ने डिस्कॉम की कार्य शैली पर नाराज होकर उचित कार्यवाही के लिए कलेक्टर को शिकायत भेजी है। जानकारी के अनुसार कस्बे मे पिछले काफी समय से कर्मचारियों द्वारा मीटर रीडिंग नियमित समय पर नही ली जाती है जिससे भारी भरकम बिल आने से उपभोक्ता परेशान हो रहे है। साथ ही उपभोक्ताओं के घर तक बिल नही पहुंचा कर किसी अन्यत्र डाल दिए जाने से समय पर बिल नही मिलते है।

जिसके चलते बिल भरने की अंतिम दिनांक छुट जाती है और उपभोक्ताओं को पेलेन्टी सहित बिल भरना पड़ता है। शिकायतकर्ता खेताराम संत ने शिकायत में बताया कि विभाग के कर्मचारी घर बैठे ही अपने मन से रीडिंग लिख देते है जिससे उपभोक्ताओं को सही राशि का बिल नही मिल पाता। पीडित उपभोक्ता ने बताया कि विभाग के अधिकारियो को शिकायत करने के बाद भी समाधान करने के बजाय पल्ला झाड़ रहे है।

जिसके चलते उपभोक्ताओं को भारी भरकम राशि का बिल मिलने से परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। शिकायतकर्ता ने बताया कि उनके द्वारा अधीक्षण अभियंता को अवगत करवाने के बाद भी कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नही मिल रहा है। जिससे खफा होकर कलेक्टर से उचित कार्यवाही करते हुए जनता के हित में कार्यवाही कर राहत प्रदान करवाने की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें