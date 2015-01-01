पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच की मांग:धोखाधड़ी मामले की जांच के लिए नहीं पहुंचे अधिकारी

करड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • करड़ा व्यवस्थापक पर है धोखाधड़ी का आरोप, किसानों को साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत करने बुलाया था

किसानों द्वारा करडा ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति के व्यवस्थापक पर लगाए गए धोखाधड़ी के आरोपों की जांच के लिए बुधवार को अतिरिक्त रजिस्ट्रार सहकारी समिति जोधपुर के निर्देश पर यहां जांच अधिकारी आने थे। इसके लिए शिकायतकर्ताओं को अपने साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत करने बुलाया गया। ऐसे में शिकायतकर्ता किसान सुबह ही सहकारी समिति मुख्यालय पहुंच गए, लेकिन शाम तक न जांच अधिकारी नही पहुंचे और न ही व्यवस्थापक आए। किसान पूरे दिन इंतजार करते रहे। मामले में किसानों ने सहकारी समिति के प्रबंधक निदेशक की मिलीभगत पर सवाल उठाते हुए व्यवस्थापक के साथ ही प्रबंधक निदेशक की भूमिका की भी जांच की मांग की है।

जानकारी के अनुसार किसानों की ओर से पिछले छः माह से ऋण राशि में हेरा फेरी करने, वर्ष 2017 व 2018 की बीमा राशि किसानों को नही देकर चैक के माध्यम से उठाकर हड़पने, बिना जमीन ऋण देने व पात्रता नही रखने के बावजूद ऋण राशि माफ करने की शिकायत किसानों की ओर से की गई। लंबे समय बाद संबंधित व्यवस्थापक पर कोई कार्रवाई नही हुई। इधर, किसानों का आरोप है कि इससे पूर्व भी व्यवस्थापक पर आरोप लगे। लेकिन जांच अधिकारी ने बिना समिति मुख्यालय आए व किसानों से बिना पुछे बंद कमरे में जांच कर रिर्पोट बना दी।

साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत करने का पत्र मिला था, लेकिन नहीं आए जांच अधिकारी
करड़ा के शिकायतकर्ता सांवलाराम पुरोहित ने बताया कि उन्हें जालोर से डाक द्वारा पत्र मिला था। जिसमें 16 दिसंबर को समिति मुख्यालय पर उपस्थित रहने को कहा गया। लेकिन जांच अधिकारी के नही आने पर निराशा मिली। इसके लिए वे जयपुर से आए हैं। इसी तरह किसान वालाराम विश्नोई, जवाराम भील व रमजानखां भी साक्ष्य प्रस्तुत करने आए थे। उनका कहना है कि उन्हें भी पत्र मिला था, शाम तक इंतजार करते रहे। न तो व्यवस्थापक आए और न ही जांच अधिकारी।

आवश्यक कार्य होने से नही आ सके जांच अधिकारी
धोखाधड़ी मामले की जांच के लिए नियुक्त अधिकारी आवश्यक कार्य होने पर बुधवार को नही आ सके। जल्द ही जांच अधिकारी समिति मुख्यालय पर आकर किसानों की शिकायतों की जांच करेंगे।
- मोहम्म्द हारून बेलिम, प्रबंध निदेशक सेंट्रल काॅपरेटिव बैक जालोर

