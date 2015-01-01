पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:पार्षदों ने की पालिका के स्टोर का भौतिक सत्यापन करने की मांग

पिंडवाडा4 घंटे पहले
नगरपालिका पार्षदों ने पालिका के पार्षद व पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष सुरेन्द्र मेवाड़ा के नेतृत्व में ईओ को पत्र सौंप नगरपालिका के स्टोर के भौतिक सत्यापन की मांग की। पत्र में पार्षदों ने बताया कि नगरपालिका में स्टोर में पूर्व में खरीदा गया सामान जस का तस पड़ा है, जिसका कोई उपयोग नहीं हो रहा है।

साथ ही कई उपयोगी सामान पड़ा रखा होने के कारण खराब भी हो रहा है। वहीं नगरपालिका की ओर से पूर्व में खरीदे गए डीडीटी पाउडर को अम्बेडकर भवन में उतारने व उसका अभी तक उपयोग नहीं करने के बारे में भी ईओ को अवगत करवा कर भौतिक सत्यापन करने को कहा। साथ ही पार्षदों ने बताया कि नगरपालिका की ओर से पिछले 20 सालों का स्क्रेप(भंगार) जो पड़ा था। बाद में इस स्क्रेप को पिछले कार्यकाल में नगरपालिका के ट्रेक्टरों में भरकर ले गए, जिसका आजतक कोई हिसाब नही है।

साथ ही यह स्क्रेप कितना था व किस प्रक्रिया के तहत बेचा गया इसका भी पता नही है। पत्र में पार्षदों ने भंगार का रजिस्टर संधारित करने के बारे में जानकारी मांगी तथा प्रतिलिपि उपलब्ध करवाने की मांग की। साथ ही संबंधित कर्मचारी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने को कहा। इस दौरान पार्षद परबत सिंह काबा, छगन टांक व अचलसिंह मौजूद थे।

