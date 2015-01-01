पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  Mandar
  Maa Seva Trust, Engaged In Service Work For 15 Years, Distributes Teaching Materials In The School Every Year, Temple Built In Revdar Police Station

शिक्षण सामग्री:15 साल से सेवा कार्य में जुटा मां सेवा ट्रस्ट, हर साल स्कूल में बांटते हैं शिक्षण सामग्री, रेवदर थाने में बनवाया मंदिर

मंडार4 घंटे पहले
  • मां सेवा ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष प्रवीण भाई गोशाला में दान के िलए अपने खेत में उगाते हैं मूंगफली और गेहूं

क्षेत्र के जैतावाड़ा निवासी समाज सेवी प्रवीण भाई मानव सेवा की मिसाल बन चुके है। लाेगाें के साथ मुक पशुओं की सेवा के लिए भी हमेशा आगे रहने वाले प्रवीण भाई करीब 15 सालाें से गरीब परिवाराें की मदद करने के साथ गाैशाला में भी हर साल चारा दान करते है। इसके लिए उन्हाेंने मां सेवा ट्रस्ट का गठन किया है, ताकि इसके बेनर तले वे लाेगाें की हर संभव सेवा कर सके। इन 15 सालाें में प्रवीण भाई हर साल स्कूलाें में बच्चाें काे शिक्षण सामग्री बांटते है। रेवदर के पुलिस थाने में मां दुर्गा का मंदिर भी बनवाया है। प्रवीण भाई ने बताया कि वे गरीब परिवार में जन्मे और जीवन काफी चुनाैती पूर्ण रहा है।,

लेकिन चुनाैतियाें का मुकाबला किया और आज बुंलदी को छू रहे है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि वे बचपन से ही धार्मिक पुस्तके पढ़ने और जैन साधु संताें के प्रवचन व भजन कीर्तनाें में भाग लेते थे। साथ ही हमेशा से ही जीव दया का भाव मन में रहा है और आज भी मानव सेवा करने में कभी में पिछे नहीं हटते। अपने स्तर पर मां सेवा ट्रस्ट का गठन किया।

सेवा कार्यों व दान करने सहित पशुओं का भी रखते हैं ख्याल
स्कूलाें में बांटते है शिक्षण सामग्री : मां सेवा ट्रस्ट हर साल जैतावाड़ा, बांट, मंडार समेत आसपास के सरकारी और निजी स्कूलाें में बच्चो को नोट बुक के साथ शिक्षण सामग्री वितरित की जाती है। सर्दियो में ऊनी वस्त्र और असहाय परिवार के लोगों को कंबल वितरित करते है। आवासीय बालिका छात्रावास में हर साल बालिकाओं को गणवेष और ऊनी वस्त्र व दीपावली व होली पर्व पर मिठाई भी बांटते है।
गाैशाला में चारे के लिए खुद के खेत में उगाते है मात्र दाे फसले : प्रवीणा भाई ने बताया कि जैतावाडा गांव में दो स्वयं के खेत है उसमें हर साल केवल मूगंफली ओर गेंहू की खेती की जाती है, ताकि उस फसल से निकलने वाले चारे को मंडार समेत आसपास की गाैशााला में भेज सके।

रेवदर थाने में बनवाया नवदुर्गा का मंदिर : ट्रस्ट की ओर से वर्ष 2018 में रेवदर पुलिस थाने में नवदुर्गा चामुंडा माता का मंदिर निर्माण करवाया व प्रतिष्ठा महाेत्सव का भी अायाेजन करवाया। यह मंिदर अाम लाेगाें व भक्ताें के लिए हर समय खुला रहता है।

