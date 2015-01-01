पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शव उठाने से इनकार:पाथावाड़ा गांव में रेवदर विधायक के हस्तक्षेप के बाद तीसरे दिन शव का पोस्टमार्टम, वीडियोग्राफी करवाई

मंडार4 घंटे पहले
  • एसपी-कलेक्टर से परिजन व समाजबंधुओं ने कहा- शव दिखाएं, रात 8 बजे संतुष्ट नहीं होने पर शव उठाने से किया इनकार

मगरीवाडा निवासी युवक की पाथावाड़ा में संदिग्ध मौत के मामले में रेवदर विधायक जगसीराम कोली समाजबंधुओं के साथ पाथावाड़ा कलेक्टर व एसपी से मिले तथा शव दिखाने की मांग उठाई जिससे प्रशासन ने उनकी कई मांगों को माना। दोपहर बाद परिजनों को शव दिखाने के बाद मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया। लेकिन रात 8 बजे तक उन्होंने शव उठाने से इंकार कर दिया।

जानकारी के अनुसार मंडार क्षेत्र के मगरीवाड़ा निवासी प्रकाश कुमार भील की पाथावाड़ा गुजरात में संदिग्ध मौत के मामले में परिजनों ने समाजबंधुओं के साथ तीन दिनों से प्रकाश की मौत को हत्या बताते हुए अपनी मांगो को लेकर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान वे लोग गुजरात पुलिस से मामला हत्या में दर्ज करने की मांग करते रहे। सोमवार को प्रकाश कुमार पुत्र हंसाराम भील का शव विद्युत पोल से उतारने के बाद शव को अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखा गया था। लेकिन मंगलवार को युवक के परिवारजनों और समाज के लोगों ने प्रकाश का शव देखने की मांग की। इस पर डाक्टरों ने शव नही देखने दिया। इससे भील समाज के लोग और अधिक नाराज हो गए तथा मंगलवार को दिन भर शव देखने की मांग के बावजूद शव नहीं दिखाने पर शव का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो पाया।

इस पर देर रात को समाजबंधुओं ने उनकी मांगों को लेकर पाथावाड़ा कलेक्टर और एसपी के समक्ष पहुंचे तथा उनकी मांग रखी। बुधवार सुबह रेवदर विधायक जगसीराम कोली पाथावाड़ा पहुंचे तथा धरने पर बैठे भील समाज के लोगों से बात की। विधायक ने पालनपुर एसपी से बात कर परिवार को न्याय दिलवाने काे कहा। विधायक कोली के हस्तक्षेप पर प्रशासन हरकत में आया। बुधवार दोपहर 3 बजे बाद परिजनों को शव दिखाया गया।

इस पर समाजबंधुओं ने प्रकाश कुमार का शव देखने के बाद परिजनों सहित सभी लोग पोस्ट मार्टम करवाने पर राजी हुए। इधर मेडिकल बोर्ड और वीडियोग्राफी के साथ पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। समाज के मफाराम भील व राजू राम भील ने बताया के मृतक प्रकाश कुमार के परिजनों और समाज की ओर से मांग की गई थी, कि प्रकाश खेती का काम करता था अचानक आत्महत्या की बात सामने आई। परिजनों ने उसकी हत्या होने का शक जाहिर करते हुए पुलिस से निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग के बाद रेवदर विधायक ने इस संबंध में उच्च अधिकारियों से बात कर बुधवार को तीसरे दिन मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के साथ उसकी वीडियोग्राफी करवाने की बात मानने के बाद पोस्टमार्टम किया गया।

