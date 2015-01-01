पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवक की संदिग्ध मौत का मामला:युवक का शव दूसरे दिन भी नहीं उठाया, परिजनों का अस्पताल में धरना

मंडार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुजरात के पाथावाड़ा में मगरीवाडा के युवक की संदिग्ध मौत का मामला

मंडार से लगते गुजरात के पाथावाड़ा में सोमवार को एक खेत पर काम करने वाले युवक की संदिग्ध मौत के मामले में मृतक के परिजनों ने मंगलवार देर शाम पुलिस की समझाइश के बाद शव को बिजली के पवोल से उतरवा कर अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया था।

लेकिन शव ले जाने से साफ इंकार कर दिया। गौरतलब है कि मंडार क्षेत्र के मगरीवाडा गांव निवासी प्रकाश कुमार पुत्र हंसाराम भील जो कि गुजरात के पाथावाड़ा में एक खेत पर खेती का काम करता था। सोमवार को उसके परिजनों को सूचना मिली कि प्रकाश ने बिजली के पोल से लटक कर आत्महत्या कर ली।

परिवार जनों ने मौके पर पहुंच कर देखा तो मामला आत्महत्या का नहीं बल्कि हत्या का संदेह होने पर उन्होंने शव को हाथ लगाने से मना कर दिया। इससे दिन भर शव वहीं लटकता रहा। देर शाम को पुलिस के समझाने पर शव को नीचे उतरवा अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवा दिया।

पोस्टमार्टम से पहले प्रकाश का शव देखने की जिद पर अड़े समाजबंधु
भील समाज के अध्यक्ष मफाराम भील ने बताया कि समाज के लोग पुलिस को लगातार कह रहे कि प्रकाश की हत्या का संदेह है। इसलिए हत्या का मामला दर्ज करवाने की मांग कर रहे है। समाज के लोगों ने पुलिस से मांग की है कि पोस्टमार्टम के पहले प्रकाश का शव उन्हें दिखाया जाए।

ताकि उन्हें पता चले कि शरीर पर किसी चोट के निशान तो नही है। जबकि डॉक्टरों ने इस संबंध में उन्हें पूरी तरह से मना कर दिया। इस पर भील समाज के लोग उनकी मांग को लेकर दिन भर अस्पताल परिसर में जमे रहे। इस दौरान गुजरात पुलिस भी अस्पताल परिसर में रही।

देर शाम तक युवक के शव का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो पाया। पाथावाडा थाना अधिकारी एके देसाई ने बताया कि आज सुबह से समाज के लोगों से समझाइश की जा रही है।

