लूट:शर्ट पर बिस्किट का घाेल फेंक बदमाशों ने बुजुर्ग को उलझाया, 29 हजार लेकर फरार

मंडार6 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्य बस स्टैंड की घटना, मजदूराें काे रुपए देने के लिए बुजुर्ग ने बैंक से निकाले थे रुपए

मंडार कस्बे में शुक्रवार सुबह दाे बदमाश एक बुजुर्ग से 29 हजार रुपए से भरा बैग लेकर फरार हाे गए। शाेर-शराबा सुन माैके पर भीड़ जमा हाे गई, लेकिन तब तक आरोपी भाग गए। बुजुर्ग ने बताया कि दाे लाेगाें ने बताया कि उसके शर्ट पर गंदगी है। गंदगी साफ करने के लिए उसने रुपए से भरा बैग लाॅरी पर रखा ताे वे दाेनाें बैग लेकर फरार हाे गए।

सूचना मिलने पर मंडार थाना अधिकारी माैके पर पहुंचे और आसपास के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले, जिसमें दाे युवक दिखे, जिसके बाद तीन टीमें गठित कर नाकाबंदी की गई। थाना अधिकारी प्रवीण आचार्य ने बताया कि रायपुर निवासी मंछाराम पुत्र पुनमाजी सुथार के घर पर काम चल रहा है।

मजदूराें काे पैसे देने के लिए उसने शुक्रवार सुबह बैंक से 49 हजार रुपए निकाले और घर रवाना हुअा। उसने 20 हजार रुपए जेब में डाल लिए और 29 हजार रुपए बैग में रख दिए। मंंडार बस स्टैंड पहुंचे ताे वहां दाे बच्चे उनके पीछे आए और बताया कि शर्ट पर गंदगी लगी हुई है। इस पर उन्हाेंने बैग काे एक लाॅरी पर रख दिया और शर्ट काे साफ करने लगे। लेकिन, इतनी ही देर में दाेनाें बैग लेकर फरार हाे गए।
दाे साल पहले सिराेही में भी एक बैंक में हुई थी ऐसी वारदात : सिराेही शहर में दाे साल पहले एक ऐसी ही वारदात काे अंजाम दिया गया था। इसमें एक बैंक से 2 लाख रुपए से भरा बैग गायब हाे गया था। इसमें भी एक किशाेर था जाे बैंक से रुपए से भरा बैग लेकर फरार हुआ था। वहीं इसमें एक उम्र में बड़ा युवक भी था। यह पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई थी। इस घटना के बाद जब सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले ताे तीन लाेग नजर आए थे और मंडार में हुई घटना में भी पुलिस यहीं दावा कर रही है कि किशाेर के साथ दाे और अन्य युवक थे।

पुलिस का दावा : 3 लाेग हाे सकते हैं, एक संदिग्ध माेटरसाइकिल सवार भी
मंडार पुलिस का दावा है कि इस पूरी वारदात काे अंजाम देने में तीन लाेग हाे सकते हैं। दाे लाेग ताे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुए हैं। इनमें एक शर्ट में छिपाकर भाग रहा है और एक उसके पीछे। वहीं जहां से यह लाेग गुजरे है वहां सीसीटीवी फुटेज में एक माेटरसाइकिल सवार भी बार-बार नजर आ रहा है। ऐसे में पुलिस ने तीन टीमें बना तलाशी शुरू कर दी है। इसके बाद पुलिस ने मंडार हाइवे रोड, गुंदवाडा मार्ग व भटाना रोड समेत आसपास क्षेत्राें में नाकाबंदी की। पुलिस वारदात में एमपी का गिराेह हाेने की संभावना जता रही है। क्याेंकि छबड़ा में कुछ दिन पहले इसी तरीके से वारदात करने वाले गिराेह काे पकड़ा था।

इस वारदात के बाद हमने सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले। इसमें रुपए से भरे बैग काे दाे लाेग लेकर भाग रहे हैं। एक किशोर है और दूसरा उम्र में बड़ा है। इनके अलावा एक बाइक भी इनके आसपास नजर आ रही है। बाइक के नंबर के लिए आसपास के सीसीटीवी की तलाश की जा रही है, ताकि उनसे फुटेज लेकर बाइक की तलाश की जा सके। इन लोगों को पकडऩे के लिए पुलिस की तीन टीम गठित की गई है। जल्द ही इसका खुलासा करेंगे।
- प्रवीण कुमार आचार्य, थानाधिकारी, मंडार

