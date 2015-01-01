पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:बिजली समस्या से परेशान किसानों ने जीएसएस पर किया तीन घंटे प्रदर्शन

मंडार4 घंटे पहले
  • ग्राम पंचायत मगरीवाड़ा के डिस्कॉम जीएसएस पर एकत्रित हुए तीन गांवों के किसान और ग्रामीण
  • विभाग के अधिकारियों की समझाइश पर माने

समीपवर्ती ग्राम पंचायत मगरीवाड़ा स्थित डिस्कॉम के जीएसएस पर बुधवार को मगरीवाड़ा, जावल और धानपुरा गांव के किसान व ग्रामीण एकत्रित हुए तथा बिजली समस्याओं का समाधान करने की मांग की। इस दौरान करीब तीन घंटे तक किसानों ने हाथों-हाथ समस्याओं का निवारण करने के लिए धरना प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन की सूचना पर डिस्कॉम के सहायक अभियंता अपरमीत श्रीवास्तव, कनिष्ठ अभियंता मुकेश जीनगर मौके पर पहुंचे। इस पर किसानों ने बताया कि पिछले कई दिनो से किसानों को समय पर बिजली आपूर्ति नहीं मिलने के साथ कम वोल्टेज आने से परेशान है, लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। इसको लेकर बुधवार को किसानों ने मगरीवाड़ा जीएएस पर उपसरपंच विक्रम सिंह देवड़ा के नेतृत्व में धरना प्रदर्शन किया।

धरने पर बैठे किसानों ने बताई समस्याएं, कहा - समाधान नहीं होने से परेशान
मगरीवाड़ा जीएएस पर धरना प्रदर्शन करने वाले किसान विक्रम सिंह देवड़ा, जोहरावर सिंह, अभय सिंह, उम्मेद सिंह, लवजीराम, बाबूलाल, रणछोड़ कुमार, शैतान सिंह, बाबूलाल मेघवाल, अलवर सिंह, चेलाराम कुम्हार ने बताया कि गांव में जीएएस होने के बावजूद बिजली समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

कम वोल्टेज आने से जल रहे उपकरण, बार-बार ट्रिपिंग ने बढ़ाई परेशानी

  • कम वोल्टेज आने से आए दिन बिजली उपकरण जल जाते हैं।
  • मगरीवाड़ा जीएएस से कई गांवों को जोड़ने से अधिक लोड के कारण समस्या हो रही है, जिस कारण अन्य गांवों को मगरीवाड़ा जीएएस से हटाने की मांग की गई।
  • बार-बार ट्रिप होने वाली समस्या का निवारण किया जाए।
  • रात के समय मिलने वाली बिजली आपूर्ति को दिन में करने की मांग की।
  • साथ ही कम वोल्टेज के लिए बडा ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने समेत अन्य समस्याएं बताई।

अधिकारियों के आश्वासन पर माने किसान
मगरीवाड़ा जीएएस पर ग्रामीणों व किसानों की ओर से धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों की सूचना पर पहुंचे डिस्कॉम के सहायक अभियंता अपरमीत श्रीवास्तव, कनिष्ठ अभियंता मुकेश जीनगर को किसानों ने 7 सूत्री मांगों का ज्ञापन सौंपा तथा समस्याओं का समाधान करने की मांग की। इस पर सहायक अभियंता अपरमीत श्रीवास्तव ने 15 दिन में कम वोल्टेज की समस्या का समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया। साथ ही एक माह में मगरीवाड़ा जीएसएस पर बड़ा ट्रांसफार्मर लगाने समेत अन्य समस्या का समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया। इस पर किसानों ने अपना धरना समाप्त किया।​​​​​​​

