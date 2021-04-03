पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जनसुनवाई:जनसुनवाई में अवैध बजरी खनन रोकने का उठा मुद्दा

मारवाड़ जंक्शन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायत समिति सभागार में एसडीएम के सानिध्य में हुई जनसुनवाई मंे विभिन्न मुद्दाें पर की गई चर्चा

कस्बे के पंचायत समिति सभागार में जन सुनवाई एसडीएम पुष्पा कंवर सिसोदिया के सानिध्य में हुई। बैठक में उपखंड अधिकारी सिसोदिया ने जनता की समस्याओं को सुनते हुए अधिकारियों से इन शिकायतों पर कार्यवाही करने की बात कही। यहां जनसुनवाई के दौरान दुदौड़ के भीमसिंह राजपूत ने ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा पट्टा नहीं बनाने की शिकायत की।

आदर्श नगर के सुरेश बैरवा ने रहवासी मकानों के ऊपर से निकल रही 11 केवी बिजली लाइन हटवाने की मांग की। निम्बली सरपंच ने बजरी के अवैध खनन व परिवहन को रोकथाम की मांग करते हुए कहा कि नदियों में बजरी माफिया द्वारा बड़े गड्ढे डाल दिए गए हैं, जिसके कारण हादसे का डर रहता है। इसी प्रकार चवाड़िया के ग्रामीणों ने खेल मैदान विस्तृत करने की मांग की।

आऊवा के हीरालाल जटिया ने प्रार्थना पत्र देकर कहा कि जनसुनवाई में कई बार मांग करने के बाद भी उनकी प्रार्थना पत्र पर कार्यवाही नहीं की जा रही है। आऊवा के वार्डपंच डूंगरसिंह राजपुरोहित ने नरेगा में एक ही मेट को बार-बार लगाने व नरेगा में कई श्रमिकों को कार्य नहीं देने को लेकर शिकायत दर्ज करवाई।

सिसोदिया ने इन सभी शिकायतों को लेकर विभागीय अधिकारियों को निर्देशित करते हुए जल्द समाधान के निर्देश दिए। इस मौके पर नायब तहसीलदार ओम अमृत प्रजापत, विकास अधिकारी किशनसिंह, उपप्रधान चौथाराम मेघवाल, जलदाय विभाग के दिगम्बर सिंह, डिस्काॅम के सहायक अभियंता रघुवीरसिंह हाड़ा,कृषि पर्यवेक्षक देवाराम, माण्डा के पूर्व सरपंच रणजीतसिंह, जनप्रतिनिधि लक्ष्मणदास सांवलानी आदि माैजूद थे।

जनसुनवाई में नहीं आए प्रधान मंगलाराम देवासी
यहां आयोजित हुई जनसुनवाई में लगातार दूसरी बार भी मारवाड़ प्रधान मंगलाराम देवासी नदारद नजर आए। इससे ग्रामीणों में राेष व्याप्त था। इस संबंध में प्रधान देवासी ने बताया कि वह निजी कारणों से बाहर गए हुए थे। इस कारण से नहीं आ पाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें