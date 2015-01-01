पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:रेल कर्मचारियों ने मांगों को लेकर किया प्रदर्शन

मारवाड़ जंक्शन2 घंटे पहले
कस्बे के मुख्य रेलवे स्टेशन पर रेल कर्मचारियों ने अपनी मांगों को लेकर नारेबाजी कर प्रदर्शन किया। यूपी आरएमएस के अध्यक्ष घनश्याम मीणा व आरके टी ए के अजमेर मंडल अध्यक्ष श्रवण सिंदल ने बताया कि रेलवे बोर्ड़ द्वारा विभाग परिवर्तन के लिए 10 व 40 प्रतिशत इंटक कोटे की व्यवस्था की है।

इसके साथ ही हम डयूटी सेफ्टी के साथ कर सके इसके लिए रेलवे बोर्ड ने हमें 2018 में सेफ्टी शूज, विंटर जैकेट, हेलमेट, टोर्च देने का आदेश दिया था इसके साथ ही जो रात्रि पेट्रोलिंग 12 किमी होनी चाहिए उसे 16 किमी करना इत्यादि समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वर्ष 2019 व 2020 के लंबे इंतजार के बाद भी प्रशासन ने उक्त समस्याओं पर ध्यान देना उचित नहीं समझा।

अब यूपीआर एमएस के आव्हान पर शुक्रवार को एनडब्ल्यूआर जाेन के सभी एसएस ई इंचार्ज कार्यालयों के बाहर भोजनावकाश के समय विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया। प्रदर्शन के दौरान यूपी आरएमएस के शाखा सचिव बलदेवराम जाखड़, चुन्नु कुमार, सलीम खान, पेमाराम, कैलाश, पंकज, ओमपाल मुकेशसिंह, प्रकाश सागर, प्रवीण कुमार आदि ने रेल प्रशासन के विरुद्ध रोष प्रकट किया।

