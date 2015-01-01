पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयंती समारोह:जिलेभर में जयंती पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने इंदिरा गांधी को किया नमन, श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित

आबूरोड5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस के विभिन्न संगठनों ने मनाई पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती, विभिन्न कार्यक्रम हुए

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर नगर कांग्रेस, अग्रिम संगठनों व प्रकोष्ठों के पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं ने कांग्रेस कार्यालय पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में याद करते हुए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। नगरपालिका के पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष जेपी सिंह, पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष संतोष राठौड़ व नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अमीत जोशी ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी के जीवन आदर्शों को आत्मसात करते हुए समाज के प्रत्येक वर्ग के व्यक्ति की सेवा का संकल्प दोहराया। सेवादल कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र छावरा व उपाध्यक्ष यासीफ पठान ने कहा कि गांधी शक्तिपूंज थी। इस मौके पूर्व पार्षद नवीन सांखला, गोपाल शर्मा, असलम मोहमद, सुमित जोशी, सुलोचना परमार, अल्पसंख्यक कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष हाजी वजीर खान, पार्षद अनुराधा जैन, सेवादल सचिव सुनील खोत, उपाध्यक्ष एवं प्रवक्ता दिनेश मेघवाल, कांग्रेस ओबीसी प्रकोष्ठ के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष दलपत प्रजापत, गजेंदर काग आदि मौजूद थे।मुदरला गांव में कांग्रेस सेवादल जिलाध्यक्ष कमलेश रावल की अगुवाई में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई गई। कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनकी तस्वीर पर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित कर उनके जीवन व आदर्शों को जीवन में उतारने का संकल्प लिया। कांग्रेस सेवादल सिरोही की ओर से विचार गोष्ठी का भी आयोजन किया गया। इसमें जिलाध्यक्ष कमलेश रावल ने उनकी जीवनी के बारे में कार्यकर्ताओं को बताया।

इसके बाद सेवादल कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा आदिवासी क्षेत्रों में बच्चों को रुटस व बिस्किट वितरित की गई। इस मौके जिला उपाध्यक्ष मंछाराम गरासिया, जिला संगठन मंत्री भंवरलाल गरासिया, जिला सचिव पूनाराम, रामाराम राठौड़, बाबूराम, कैलाश कुमार व राजेश कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे। आकराभट्टा स्थित ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी कार्यालय में भी समारोहपूर्वक जयंती मनाई गई। ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष रसीदखान गौराण, ब्लॉक संगठन महामंत्री अमराराम गरासिया, सियावा सरपंच दौलाराम गरासिया, ब्लॉंक कोषाध्यक्ष मुकेश कुमार परमार, ब्लॉक सचिव अब्दुल अजीज कायमखानी, रामलाल बंजारा व सचिव अजयसिंह राव ने विचार व्यक्त किए। सिरोही | जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी की ओर से डाक बंगले में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई गई। जिलाध्यक्ष जीवाराम आर्य ने कहा कि देश में बंधुआ मजदूरी और रजवाड़ों का प्रिवी पर्स खत्म करने, बैंकों और कोयला खदानों का सरकारीकरण करने देश में हरित क्रांति लाने सहित कई कठोर फैसले लेने के कारण उन्हें दुनिया आयरण लेडी के नाम से सं‍बोधित करती थी।

जिला महासचिव जैसाराम मेघवाल व जिला उपाध्यक्ष मुनव्वर हुसैन ने भी विचार व्यक्त किए। प्रवक्ता संजय कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर विचार गोष्ठी के माध्यम से उन्हें श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित किए। इस दौरान सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री मास्टर भंवरलाल मेघवाल के निधन पर दो मिनट मौन रखकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई। इस मौके जिला सचिव विजयसिंह, लक्ष्मण हिरागर, रामलाल लुहार, सत्तार गुजराती, छगन भाई, मिश्रीमल, गोमाराम हिरागर, गणेशराम आदि कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। भारतीय राष्ट्रीय छात्र संगठन सिरोही ब्लॉक की ओर से पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष रितिक मेघवाल की अध्यक्षता में राजकीय महाविद्यालय सिरोही में मनाई गई। कार्यकर्ताओं ने श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। इस मौके पर ब्लॉक संयोजक मुकेश राणा, सिरोही नगर अध्यक्ष मितेशसिंह परमारए, नगर संयोजक प्रमोद गहलोतए, ब्लॉक उपाध्यक्ष रविन्द्र नामदेव, अंकलेश बरार, ब्लॉक महासचिव ललित कुमार आदि कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। शिवगंज | नगर पालिका के कार्यालय भवन परिसर स्थित पार्क में गुरूवार को पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर मनाई गई। नगर पालिका के पार्षदों व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने गांधी की तस्वीर पर पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धा से याद किया। पालिकाध्यक्ष वजींगराम घांची ने इंदिरा गांधी की जीवनी पर प्रकाश डाला एवं सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को उनके आदर्शों पर चलने का आह्वान किया। कार्यक्रम में नगर पालिका के अधिशासी अधिकारी महेंद्र कुमार राजपुरोहित, कांग्रेस के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष हरीश राठौड़, पार्षद प्रवीण कुमार जैन, राजेंद्रसिंह राठौड़, प्रकाश मीणा, अल्पेश माली, किस्तूरचंद घांची, जयश्री कुमावत, महेंद्र राठौड़, जगवीरसिंह, वरिष्ठ लिपिक नरोत्तम घांची, दीपक शर्मा, पूर्व प्रतिपक्ष नेता अब्बास अली, रणछोड़लाल सैन, खीमचंंद परारीया आदि उपस्थित रहे।

कालंद्री | ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष किशोर पुरोहित की उपस्थिति में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई गई। कांग्रेसियों ने इंदिरा गांधी की तस्वीर पर श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित कर उन्हें नमन किया। इस मौके भगवत सिंह, प्रताप सिंह, खेताराम माली, किशोर सिंह, ईश्वर पुरोहित, जोगाराम मेघवाल, नगर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष महेंद्र सिंह, महिला कांग्रेस नगर अध्यक्ष मीना भाटी, आदि उपस्थित थे। पिंडवाड़ा | स्थानीय कांग्रेस कार्यालय में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई गई। कार्यकर्ताओं ने इंदिरा गांधी की तस्वीर पर श्रद्धा सुमन अर्पित कर उनके पदचिन्हों पर चलने का संकल्प लिया। इस मौके नगरपालिका उपाध्यक्ष चेलाराम देवासी, पूर्व पालिका अध्यक्ष अचल सिंह बालिया, मनोनीत पार्षद नरेन्द्र सिंह डाबी, राहुल प्रियंका गांधी सेना जिलाध्यक्ष हेमलता सिंह तंवर, दरजींग पुरोहित, कांग्रेस महिला नगर अध्यक्ष जशोदा कुंवर, सेवादल संगठक अमृतलाल कलावंत, प्रशांत डांगी, रामाराम आदि उपस्थित थे।

