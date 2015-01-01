पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:कलेक्टर व एसडीएम ने दुकानों का किया निरीक्षण

माउंट आबू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कलेक्टर भगवती प्रसाद व एसडीएम डॉ. गौरव सैनी ने शनिवार को माउंट आबू के मुख्य बाजार स्थित उचित मूल्य की दुकान व ई-मित्र कियोस्क का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान नगरपालिका आयुक्त आशुतोष आचार्य भी साथ थे। निरीक्षण के दौरान नथमल अग्रवाल की उचित मूल्य की दुकान के बाहर रेट लिस्ट व वस्तु अंकित नहीं किया हुआ था। साथ ही राशन कार्ड प्रति महावितरण भी इंद्राज नहीं किया गया था। गजेंद्र कुमार अग्रवाल की दुकान में निरीक्षण के समय पोस मशीन में रॉल नहीं था।

मनीष कुमार की दुकान के बाहर रेट लिस्ट वस्तु अंकित नहीं किया गया था और राशन कार्ड प्रति महावितरण इंद्राज भी नहीं किया गया था। इसी तरह राजकुमार पुत्र बनवारी लाल की दुकान पर रेट लिस्ट स्टॉक अंकित नहीं था तथा राशन कार्ड प्रति महावितरण इंद्राज नहीं किया गया था।

साथ ही ई-मित्र कियोस्क के निरीक्षण के दौरान सौरभ कौशिक नगर पालिका कॉम्पलेक्स की दुकान पर निरीक्षण के दौरान बाहर दर सूची अंकित नहीं मिली। वहीं कियोस्क संचालनकर्ता ने आधार मशीन लगाने को कहा। कलेक्टर ने एसडीएम को नियमानुसार कार्रवाई के लिए निर्देश दिए। साथ ही गोविंद कुमार शिवाजी मार्ग पर निरीक्षण के समय बाहर दर सूची अंकित नहीं पाई गई। इस मौके भूअभिलेख निरीक्षक कुंज बिहारी झा व पटवारी रामाराम भी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें