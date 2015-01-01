पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:माउंट आबू में बेहतर सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए आयुक्त ने कर्मचारियों की ली बैठक

माउंट आबू3 घंटे पहले
नगरपालिका आयुक्त आशुतोष आचार्य ने शहर में बेहतर सफाई व्यवस्था के लिए पालिका कर्मचारियों की बैठक की। बैठक में सफाई व्यवस्था कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए कि शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था सही रूप से होनी चाहिए। सही प्रकार से नियमित रूप से कचरा उठना चाहिए और किसी प्रकार की कोई गंदगी सड़क पर नहीं दिखाई देनी चाहिए। इसके साथ ही शहर के मुख्य स्थलों पर जगह-जगह कचरा पड़ा हुआ है वह नियमित रूप से उठना चाहिए। पोलो ग्राउंड में दीपावली के सीजन पर सैलानियों की ओर से पोलो ग्राउंड में फैले सबसे ज्यादा कचरे को उठाने के लिए निर्देश दिए। शहर में अतिक्रमण ना हो जिसके लिए टीम के नियमित रूप से शहर का भ्रमण करें एवं ध्यान रखें कि कहीं भी अवैध अतिक्रमण नहीं हो रहा हो। कोरोना का प्रभाव सभी जगहों पर बढ़ रहा है जिसे लेकर कोविड-19 के बढ़ते प्रभाव की रोकथाम के लिए गठित टीम की ओर से शहर के मुख्य स्थलों पर मास्क पहनने के लोगों से अपील की जाए। मास्क नहीं पहनने पर चालन बनाया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही मास्क वितरित किए जाएंगे।

मास्क विवरण के लिए तैनात रहेगी टीम : आयुक्त ने कहा कि लोगों की ओर से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नियमित रूप से हो इसका आवश्यक रूप से ध्यान रखा जाएगा। शहर में हर मुख्य स्थल पर टीम रहेगी, जिनके पास मास्क नहीं है उन्हें मास्क वितरित किए जाएंगे। इसी के साथ स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स के स्थान को लेकर भी चर्चा की गई है। इस मौके एईएन नवोदित राजपुरोहित, राजस्व निरीक्षक महेंद्र बंजारा, सफाई निरीक्षक संगीता घारू, स्टोर कीपर शिल्पा बिष्ठ, सहायक पंकज माथुर आदि मौजूद थे।

