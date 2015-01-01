पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विवाद:साइड को लेकर विवाद, ट्रक चालक ने ढाबे पर की तोड़फोड़, 7 से ज्यादा लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

आबूरोड4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पालनपुर-उदयपुर फोरलेन हाईवे पर मावल गांव के पास स्थित चोखी ढाणी ढाबे पर रविवार रात को ट्रक को साइड लेने की बात को लेकर हुए विवाद में 7 से ज्यादा लोगों ने होटल संचालक के साथ मारपीट कर गल्ले में रखे रुपए लूटने का प्रयास किया। हाथापाई के दौरान आरोपियों ने होटल में जमकर तोड़फोड़ की तथा उत्पात मचाया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर मावल चौकी प्रभारी देवाराम मीणा मौके पर पहुंचे। इस पर पुलिस

को देखकर आरोपी वहां से भाग गए।पुलिस के अनुसार वासड़ा निवासी वकीलसिंह पुत्र मोदकसिंह रविवार दोपहर को होटल चोखी ढाणी के पास से गुजर रहा था। इस दौरान उसकी होटल के बाहर खड़े एक ट्रक चालक से साइड में लेने को लेकर विवाद हो गया। मामले को तूल पकड़ता देख होटल संचालक नीमतलाई मंडार हाल मावल निवासी पदमाराम पुत्र भेराजी रेबारी वहां आया तथा आरोपी को टोका। इससे वह नाराज हो

गया तथा शाम को देखने की बात कहते हुए चला गया। इसके बाद रात करीब साढ़े आठ बजे वह निर्मलसिंह, हनुसिंह व मथूरसिंह समेत 7 से ज्यादा लोगों को लेकर होटल पर पहुंचा। आरोपियों ने होटल संचालक के साथ मारपीट कर तोड़फोड़ की तथा गल्ले को लूटने का प्रयास किया। घटना के बाद आरोपी वहां से भाग गए।

फरार आरोपियों की कर रहे हैं तलाश
^घटना में सात से ज्यादा आरोपियों के खिलाफ नामजद रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई है। आरोपियों की तलाश के लिए कई स्थानों पर दबिश भी दी गई है, लेकिन वे घटना के बाद से फरार चल रहे है। उनकी जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।
-देवाराम मीणा, प्रभारी, मावल चौकी, रीको पुलिस थाना, आबूरोड

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें