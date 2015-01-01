पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता:आबूरोड में हुई डीवाईएस क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता, जोधपुर रहा विजेता

आबूरोड5 घंटे पहले
शहर में रेलवे स्पोटर्स ग्राउंड में डीवाईएस क्रिकेट कप 2020 प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की गई, इसमें किवरली वारियर्स को हराकर ऑल स्टार जोधपुर ने लगातार दूसरी बार खिताबी जीत हासिल की। प्रतियोगिता के मुख्य अतिथि सीएन राठौड़ ने कहा कि इस प्रकार की प्रतियोगिताओं के आयोजन से कई छिपी प्रतिभाओं को आगे आने का अवसर मिलता है।

ऐसे में समय समय पर ऐसे आयोजन होते रहने चाहिए। इससे पूर्व सेमी फाइनल मैच में गोडवाड़ क्रिकेट क्लब सुमेरपुर को ऑल स्टार जोधपुर एवं 48 पटटी किंग्स इलेवन को किवरली वारियर्स ने हराया। दोपहर बाद खेले गए फाइनल मैच में वर्ष 2018 की विजेता टीम टीम ऑल स्टार जोधपुर ने फिर से किवरली वारियर्स को हराया। विजेता एवं उपविजेता टीम को ट्रॉफियां एवं नगद क्रमश 21000 हजार एवं 11000 हजार रुपए का पुरस्कार प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया। इसके साथ ही इस दौरान बेस्ट बॉलर सवाई राणा, बेस्ट बैट्समैन चेतन एवं मैन ऑफ द सीरीज राहुल कुटल सहित सभी खिलाडिय़ों को स्मृतिचिंह प्रदान किए गए।

