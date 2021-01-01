पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माउंट में सर्दी का माघ स्नान:हिल स्टेशन पर 15 साल में पहली बार जनवरी के अंतिम सप्ताह में पारा माइनस 4.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंचा

माउंट आबू6 घंटे पहले
  • माउंट में तापमान -4.6
  • सवेरे जगह-जगह जमी बर्फ, गुरुवार को सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात भी रही

देश के उत्तरी इलाकों में हो रही बर्फबारी और वहां से आ रही कोल्ड वेव का असर हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में पड़ रहा है। माउंट आबू का न्यूनतम तापमान लगातार पांचवें दिन भी माइनस में रहा और गुरुवार की रात पारा 1.6 डिग्री लुढ़क कर माइनस 4.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया, जाे सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात भी रही।

साथ ही दिन का तापमान भी 2 डिग्री लुढ़क कर 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है। मौसम विशेषज्ञ के अनुसार विंड पैटर्न के बदलने से ऐसा हाे रहा है और यहां का तापमान सामान्य से 4 से 5 डिग्री तक कम हो रहा है। अभी करीब एक सप्ताह से कोल्ड वेव चल रही है और विंड पैटर्न के तहत अभी हवा हिमालय के उत्तरी दिशा से आ रही है और इसी कारण माउंट आबू समेत पूरे जिले में सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया है। माउंट आबू में 15 सालों में पहली बार जनवरी के अंतिम सप्ताह में पारा माइनस 4.6 डिग्री तक गया है। लगातार छठे दिन भी माउंट आबू में सवेरे जगह-जगह बर्फ जमी नजर आई।

आगे क्या : दो दिन और रहेगी शीतलहर, गिरेगा पारा
मौसम विभाग ने प्रदेश के 11 जिलों में दो दिन शीतलहर चलने की संभावना जताई है। शीतलहर का असर 31 जनवरी तक रहेगा। इसके बाद 1 फरवरी से ही लोगों को राहत मिलने की उम्मीद जताई गई है।

दो दिन और रहेगा शीतलहर का असर, 1 फरवरी से बदलेगा विंड पैटर्न ताे नीचेि गिरेगा तापमान

एक्सपर्ट व्यू राधेश्याम शर्मा निदेशक, मौसम केंद्र जयपुर
मौसम में परिवर्तन हवाओं के पैटर्न पर निर्भर करता है। पिछले एक सप्ताह से शीतलहर चल रही है। यही कारण है कि प्रदेश में पिछले कुछ दिनों से सर्दी का प्रकोप बढ़ गया है। विंड पैटर्न के तहत अभी हवा हिमालय के उत्तरी दिशा से सर्द हवा आ रही है। इन्हीं उत्तरी सर्द हवा के वजह से ही राजस्थान के उत्तरी पूर्वी का हिस्सा ठंड से प्रभावित हो रहा है। इन हवाओं का असर प्रदेश के सिरोही, माउंट आबू और उदयपुर के आसपास क्षेत्र में पड़ रहा है। यही कारण है कि माउंट में भी तापमान माइनस 4 डिग्री के आसपास ही दर्ज हो रहा है। यह विंड पैटर्न 1 फरवरी से बदलेगा और पूर्वी हवाएं प्रभावी होगी, जिससे तापमान सामान्य होगा।

