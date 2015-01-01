पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कर्तव्य:आमजन को मौलिक सुविधाएं देना सरकार का कर्तव्य : श्रीवास्तव

आबूरोड5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ह्यूमन राइट्स एक्टिविस्ट बंटी श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि पीने के लिए शुद्ध पानी, िशक्षा एवं चिकित्सा जैसी मूलभूत सुविधाएं प्राप्त करना हर नागरिक का मूल अधिकार है। अगर कहीं पर इनका अभाव होता है तो संविधान में इसके लिए बकायदा प्रावधान किया हुआ है। वे रविवार काे विष्णु धर्मशाला परिसर में रविवार सवेरे पत्रकारों से बातचीत कर रहे थे। इस दौरान उन्हाेंने कहा कि सिरोही जिले में पीने के पानी में फ्लोराईड की

समस्या से आमजन परेशान है। इसके अलावा आबूरोड में सरकारी स्तर पर इलाज के लिए भी समुचित प्रबंधों का अभाव बना है। यह भी देखने में आया है कि अधिकांश लोग अपने अधिकारों व कर्तव्यों के प्रति उदासीन बने हुए है। उनके द्वारा इसके लिए स्थानीय स्तर पर टीम तैयार कर लोगों को जागरुक बनाने एवं उन्हे मौलिक सुविधाएं दिलवाने के लिए कार्य किए जाएंगे।

इस दौरान उन्होंने सोनभद्र, उतरप्रदेश में फ्लोराइडयुक्त पानी की समस्या के समाधान के लिए किए गए कार्यों के बारे में बताया।एसडीएम डाॅ. गाैरव सैनी काे बनाया हाॅस्पिटल का नाॅडल अधिकारी : माउंट आबू. काेराेना काल में निजी अस्पतालों के सामने आने वाली समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग जयपुर की ओर से जिले में अधिकृत निजी चिकित्सालय के लिए नोडल अधिकारी व सहायक नोडल अधिकारी कलेक्टर भगवती प्रसाद ने जे वाटूमल हॉस्पिटल एंड रिसर्च सेंटर माउंट आबू में एसडीएम डाॅ. गाैरव सैनी काे नोडल

अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है। नाेडल अधिकारी निजी चिकित्सालय कोविड-19 से बचाव और रोकथाम, आमजन को आवश्यक चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने, कोविड-19 के लिए उपलब्ध बेड की संख्या बढ़ाने और सहज व सुलभ उपचार उपलब्ध कराने के साथ निजी अस्पतालाें काे हाे रही समस्याओं का समाधान करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें