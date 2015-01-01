पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आवेदन:एनओसी के लिए आए 150 से ज्यादा आवेदन भाजपा चुनाव प्रभारी आज टिकट दावेदारों का लेंगे साक्षात्कार

आबूरोड5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के प्रभाव के बीच शहर में नगरपालिका चुनाव के पास आने के साथ ही इसको लेकर सरगर्मियां तेज होती जा रही है। भाजपा एवं कांग्रेस दोनों ही पार्टियों से दावेदारों द्वारा टिकट पाने के लिए हर स्तर पर जुगत बैठाना शुरु कर दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही नगरपालिका कार्यालय में एनओसी पाने के लिए आवेदनों की संख्‍या भी लगातार बढ़ रही है।

गुरुवार को महज एक दिन में एनओसी के लिए 80 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए। कार्यालय में एनओसी के लिए अब तक 150 से ज्यादा आवेदन मिल चुके हैं। शहर में वार्डों में टिकटों के लिए रोजाना कई नए दावेदार सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसे कई दावेदारों ने तो वार्डों में घूम-घूमकर आमजन का समर्थन पाने के लिए कवायद भी शुरु कर दी है। इसके लिए मतदाताओं को तरह-तरह से लुभाया जा रहा है। दावेदारों की ओर से टिकटों के लिए जुगाड़ भी शुरु कर दिया गया है। इसके लिए वे कोई कोर कसर नही छोड़ रहे हैं।

40 सीटों के लिए भाजपा से 125 तथा कांग्रेस से 103 आवेदन

नगरपालिका चुनाव के लिए शहर में इस बार 40 वार्ड पार्षद चुने जाएंगे। इसके लिए भाजपा से अब तक 125 तथा कांग्रेस से 103 आवेदन प्राप्त हुए हैं। इनमें से टिकटों के लिए 40-40 नामों का चयन करना दोनों ही पार्टियों के लिए बड़ी चुनौती से कम नहीं है। टिकट वितरण के बाद भी कई प्रकार के राजनीतिक समीकरण बदलेंगे।

भाजपा : चुनाव प्रभारी आज लेंगे टिकटों के दावेदारों का साक्षात्कार
भाजपा चुनाव प्रभारी एवं पूर्व मंत्री वासुदेव देवनानी शुक्रवार सवेरे 9 बजे आबूरोड आएंगे। इसके बाद उनके द्वारा रेवदर मार्ग स्थित न्यूटाउनशिप कॉलोनी में टिकटों के लिए आवेदन करने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं का एक-एक करके साक्षात्कार लिया जाएगा।

कांग्रेस : राज्यसभा सांसद डांगी कल होंगे कांग्रेस दावेदारों से रूबरू
राज्यसभा सांसद एवं कांग्रेस के प्रदेश महासचिव नीरज डांगी शनिवार को आबूरोड क्षेत्र के दौरे पर रहेंगे। इस दौरान वे स्थानीय कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं से मुलाकात करेंगे। यूथ कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष भवनीश बारोट के अनुसार डांगी शनिवार 11 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक विष्णु धर्मशाला में नगरपालिका चुनाव को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक लेंगे तथा टिकटों के दावेदारों से रुबरु होंगे। इसके बाद मावल स्थित सिल्वर रिसोर्ट पर पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक में चुनाव के बारे में चर्चा कर आगामी रणनीति बनाई जाएगी।

साक्षात्कार के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन की होगी पालना
^कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के प्रभाव को देखते हुए पार्टी की ओर से शहर से दूर टिकट के लिए आवेदन करने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं का साक्षात्कार कराने का निर्णय लिया गया है। चुनाव को लेकर बैठक में आगामी रणनीति के बारे में भी चर्चा की जाएगी। इस दौरान प्रत्येक पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता को मास्क का अनिवार्य रुप से उपयोग करना एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना करनी होगी।
- भुपेंद्र साम्बरिया, अध्यक्ष, भाजपा नगर मंडल, आबूरोड

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें