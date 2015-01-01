पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:माउंट आबू में लगातार दूसरे दिन तापमान 1 डिग्री पर, चाैथे दिन भी जमी बर्फ

माउंट आबू5 घंटे पहले
  • हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में तापमान गिरने से पड़ रही कड़ाके की सर्दी, अधिकतम पारा भी 22 डिग्री पर पहुंचा,पालिका ने लाेगाें की सुविधा के लिए बनवाया अस्थाई रैन बसेरा

उत्तर भारत में हाे रही भारी बर्फ बारी का असर प्रदेश के एक मात्र हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में भी पड़ रहा है। माउंट आबू में रविवार काे लगातार दूसरे दिन भी न्यूनतम तापमान 1 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर स्थिर रहा तथा अधिकतम तापमान 22 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकाॅर्ड किया गया। पिछले चार दिनाें से यहां तापमान जमाव बिदु के आसपास रहने से लगातार चार दिनाें से सवेरे यहां जगह-जगह ओस की बूंदें बर्फ बन रही हैं। यहां पड़ रही कड़ाके की सर्दी के कारण जनजीवन भी प्रभावित हाे रहा है। लाेगाें की दिनचर्या भी सवेरे देरी से शुरू हाे रही है शाम काे भी लाेग जल्दी ही घराें में चले जाते हैं। लगातार पड़ रही कड़ाके की सर्दी काे देखते हुए नगरपालिका ने भी लाेगाें की सुविधा के लिए अस्थाई रैन बसेरा बनाया है। रविवार काे माउंट आबू के नक्की झील पर खड़ी बाेट की सीट, पाेलाे ग्राउंड की घास समेत मकानाें और हाेटलाें के बगीचाें, खुले मैदानाें और खुले में खड़ी काराें की छताें पर सवेरे बर्फ की परत जमी नजर अाई। साथ ही सवेरे देर तक वादियाें में भी काेहरा छाया रहा।

लगातार चार दिनाें से माउंट आबू में सवेरे जम रही बर्फ
हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में तापमान जमाब बिंदु के ऐसपास रहने से यहां लगातार चार दिनों से सवेरे जगह-जगह ओस कोी बूंदें बर्फ बन रही हैं। इस सीजन की पहली बर्फ गुरुवार 19 नवंबर काे तापमान 2.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचने पर जमी थी। इसके बाद शुक्रवार काे तापमान 2 डिग्री, शनिवार काे तापमान 1 डिग्री तथा रविवार काे भी तापमान डिग्री सेल्सियस स्थिर रहने से सवेरे ओस की बूंदें बर्फ बनी नजर आई।
इधर, हिल स्टेशन पर बर्फ देखने आ रहे पर्यटक : हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ रही है। वहीं कोरोना के बावजूद यहां पर्यटकों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। शनिवार रात से यहां बड़ी संख्या में पर्यटक पहुंचना शुरू हो गए थे। तेज सर्दी और लगातार चार दिन से सवेरे जम रही बर्फ काे देखने के साथ पर्यटक यहां की वादियों में घूमने फिरने का लुत्फ उठा रहे हैं।

