मौसम:माउंटआबू नौ दिन बाद जमाव बिंदु से ऊपर दो डिग्री पर पहुंचा तापमान, सर्दी से राहत

माउंट आबू6 घंटे पहले
  • पारा बढ़ने से सर्दी से मिली थोड़ी राहत, सिराेही में दिन का पारा हुआ 30 डिग्री

हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में लगातार पड़ रही हाड़ कंपाने वाली सर्दी से लोगों को मंगलवार को थोड़ी राहत मिली है। माउंट आबू का न्यूनतम तापमान 9 दिनों बाद जमाव बिंदु से ऊपर पहुंचा है। इससे पहले लगातार 9 दिनों तक यहां का न्यूनतम तापमान जमाव बिंदु या इससे नीचे ही रिकाॅर्ड हो रहा था, जिससे यहां कड़ाके की सर्दी पड़ रही थी।

मंगलवार को यहां का न्यूनतम तापमान दो डिग्री बढ़कर 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस तथा अधिकतम तापमान भी तीन डिग्री बढ़कर 24.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है। सोमवार को यहां का न्यूनतम तापमान 0 डिग्री तथा अधिकतम तापमान 21.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस था।

हालांकि यहां न्यूनतम तापमान बढ़ने से सर्दी से थोड़ी राहत जरूर मिली है, लेकिन तापमान 2 डिग्री पर रहने से यहां सवेरे जगह-जगह ओस की बूंदें बर्फ में तब्दील हो गई तथा सवेरे वादियों में देर तक कोहरा भी छाया रहा।

इधर, सिरोही जिला मुख्यालय पर रात का पारा 2 डिग्री बढ़कर 13 डिग्री तथा दिन का तापमान 30 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है, जिससे लोगों ने सर्दी से राहत महसूस की।

बोट की सीट, मकानों और होटलों के बगीचों की घास पर ओस की बूंदें बर्फ बन गई
हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में पारा जमाव बिंदु के आसपास रहने से यहां लगातार 10 दिनों से सवेरे जगह-जगह बर्फ जम रही है। मंगलवार को भी पारा 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने से सवेरे नक्की झील पर खड़ी बोट की सीट, पोलोग्राउंड की घास व मकानों और होटलों के बगीचों की घास तथा खुले में खड़ी कारों के शीशों पर ओस की बूंदें बर्फ बन गई।

साथ ही यहां के गुरुशिखर, देलवाड़ा, ओरिया और अचलगढ़ क्षेत्र में सवेरे खेतों और मैदानों के साथ झाड़ियों में बर्फ जमी नजर आई।

सिरोही में भी बढ़ने लगा तापमान, लोगों को सर्दी से मिली राहत
सिरोही समेत जिलेभर में मंगलवार को दिन का तापमान बढ़ने से सर्दी से राहत मिली है। मंगलवार को सिरोही का न्यूनतम तापमान दाे डिग्री बढ़कर 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस तथा अधिकतम तापमान 1 डिग्री बढ़कर 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया है। दोपहर में धूप खिलने और तापमान बढ़ने से लोगों ने सर्दी से थोड़ी राहत महसूस की।

