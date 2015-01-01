पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समझाइश:सूचना मिलने पर सदर पुलिस थानाधिकारी सहयोगियों के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे तथा समझाइश की

आबूरोड4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर से गुजर रहे फोरलेन पर बस की टक्कर से घायल व्यक्ति की मौत के बाद परिजनों ने इलाज में लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाते हुए ट्रोमा सेंटर में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर आबूरोड सदर पुलिस थानाधिकारी सुदर्शन पालीवाल अपने सहयोगियों के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे तथा प्रदर्शनकारियों की समझाई की। जानकारी के अनुसार फोरलेन हाईवे पर चांदमारी के पास रविवार रात को बस की टक्कर से

घायल गांधीनगर आबूरोड निवासी उत्तम कुमार पुत्र शंकरलाल को परिजन इलाज के लिए ट्रोमा सेंटर लेकर आए थे। यहां से परिजन उसे उदयपुर लेकर गए थे जहां मौत हो गई। इसके बाद वे लोग ट्रोमा सेंटर पहुंचे। ट्रोमा सेंटर प्रबंधन पर इलाज में लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप लगाते हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। सदर पुलिस थानाधिकारी की अगुवाई में पुलिसकर्मियों की ओर से प्रदर्शनकारियों की समझाइश की गई।

घायल की हालत शुरु से थी गंभीर : पीआरओ ट्रोमा सेंटर
^जिस समय घायल को ट्रोमा सेंटर में लाया गया था उस समय उसकी हालत बेहद गंभीर थी। परिजनों को इस बारे में बता दिया गया था। इसके बाद भी डॉक्टरों की ओर से उसे बचाने के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास किए गए थे। परिजन रात को उसे अन्यत्र ले जाना चाह रहे थे लेकिन, वह वेंटीलेटर पर था ऐसे में उसे रेफर किया जाना संभव नहीं था। सोमवार सवेरे साढे नौ बजे रेफर कर दिया गया था तथा उन्हें बार-बार ले जाने के लिए कहा जा रहा था। वे उसे अपराहन साढे तीन बजे लेकर गए थे। उदयपुर में हॉस्पिटल पहुंचने के बाद घायल की मौत हुई थी। डॉक्टरों ने अपनी ओर से घायल को बचाने के लिए कोई कमी नहीं रखी थी।
- बीके विशाल, पीआरओ, ट्रोमा सेंटर, आबूरोड

हम मौके पर गए जरूर थे लेकिन, किसी ने नहीं दी रिपोर्ट
^यह दुर्घटना शहर पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र में हुई थी। घायल की मौत के बाद परिजनों के ट्रोमा सेंटर में प्रदर्शन की जानकारी मिलने पर वे मौके पर गए जरूर थे लेकिन, किसी ने रिपोर्ट नही दी है।
-सुदर्शन पालीवाल, थानाधिकारी, आबूरोड सदर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें