प्रदर्शन:रोडवेज श्रमिक संगठनों ने बकाया पेंशन, वेतन और बोनस को लेकर किया प्रदर्शन

आबूरोड4 घंटे पहले
रोडवेज श्रमिक संगठनों ने बकाया पेंशन, वेतन और बोनस को लेकर बस स्टैंड पर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। बस स्टैंड मंगलवार को राजस्थान रोडवेज के श्रमिक संगठनों के संयुक्त मोर्चा सदस्यों की बैठक हुई। इसमें इसमें सेवानिवृत व कार्यरत कर्मचारियों ने माह अक्टूबर 2020 की पेंशन,वेतन तथा दीपावली का बोनस व एग्रेसिया तथा सेवानिवृत कर्मचारियों ने बकाया भुगतान समय पर नही होने पर नारेबाजी कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

कल्याण समिति के कर्ण सिंह ने कहा कि यदि समय रहते मांगों को निस्तारण नहीं किया तो आंदोलन को तेज किया जाएगा। इसके बाद रोडवेज एमडी के नाम आगार प्रबंधक को ज्ञापन देकर जल्द से जल्द परेशानियों का समाधान करवाने की मांग की। इस मौके सिरोही में धन्नाराम, नारायण सिंह, चौहान, बाघसिंह, छोगसिंह, माधोसिंह, शंकरलाल, सिकंदर खां, जेठाराम, मदनलाल और आबूरोड में संयुक्त मोर्चा अध्यक्ष नारायणसिंह

सोलंकी, सचिव हाजी सफी मोहम्मद, एटक अध्यक्ष प्रदीप कुमार,उपाध्यक्ष गोविंद मेरु,विनोद मोदी, चैनसिंह,मंगलदास मोदी, मलसिंह, लक्ष्मणसिंह, अजीज, राजेन्द्र तिवारी,शमशेर खां, हरभजनसिंह, जीवन, कालूराम, देवाराम व हाकमखां आदि मौजूद रहे।

