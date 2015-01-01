पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना गाइडलाइन:कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए सावा आयोजकों को टीम ने गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए किया पाबंद

आबूरोड
  • टीम सदस्यों ने आयोजकों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव एवं गाइडलाइन की जानकारी भी दी

दीपावली के बाद कोरोना संक्रमण के बढते प्रभाव को देखते हुए सरकार और प्रशासन ने सख्त कदम उठाए है। सावा आयोजकों को निर्धारित संख्या से ज्यादा लोगों को नहीं बुलाने और कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना के लिए तहसील स्तर पर टीमें बनाई है। ये टीमें जिन घरों में शादी होनी है वहां पहुंच कर उन्हें कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना के लिए पाबंद कर रही है।

तहसीलदार रामस्वरुप जौहर के निर्देशानुसार वरिष्ठ भूअभिलेख निरीक्षक सुखराजसिंह एवं पटवारी नेहा की टीम ने शहर एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में आगामी दिनों में प्रस्तावित शादियों के आयोजन स्थलों पर पहुंच कर व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी प्राप्त की। टीम सदस्य सोमवार को शहर के अंबिका कॉलोनी, रेलवे कॉलोनी व आमथला में आगामी 25 व 27 को प्रस्तावित शादियों के आयोजन स्थलों पर पहुंचे।

आयोजकों से शादियों के लिए अनुमति देखकर इस दौरान की जाने वाली व्यवस्थाओं के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त की। उन्हे निर्धारित संख्या 100 से ज्यादा लोगों को आयोजन में सम्मिलित नही करनेए कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंस एवं सेनेटाईज के प्रबंध करने के लिए पाबंद किया। इस दौरान कहीं पर भी कोविड गाइडलाइन की अवहेलना होते पाए जाने पर नियमानुसार अग्रिम कानूनी कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी दी गई।

30 तक मनाया जाएगा कोरोना जागरुकता सप्ताह
भारत स्काउट व गाइड के तत्वावधाान में 30 नवंबर तक कोरोना जागरुकता सप्ताह मनाया जाएगा। इसका सोमवार को रेलवे स्कूल में विधिवत शुभारम्भ हुआ। इसकी अध्यक्षता सहायक सचिव सीपी चौहान ने की। इसमें कोरोना जागरुकता को लेकर आगामी रुपरेखा तैयार की गई। इस मौके अमीनुदीन सिंधी, मुकुंद बंजारा, रोवर साहिल, समीर, कमलेश, रेंजर सिमरन मोरवाल व शालिनी मीणा आदि मौजूद रहे।

