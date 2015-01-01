पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आबूरोड4 घंटे पहले
आबूरोड. चुनाव को लेकर राज्यसभा सांसद नीरज डांगी ने कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक ली।
  • आबूरोड में राज्यसभा सांसद ने टिकट के दावेदारों का बंद कमरे में लिया साक्षात्कार

राज्यसभा सांसद नीरज डांगी ने आगामी नगरपालिका चुनाव में पार्टी का बोर्ड बनाने के लिए कार्यकर्ताओं से आपसी मनमुटाव भुलाकर एकजुट हाेने एवं पार्टी प्रत्याशियों को जीताकर बोर्ड बनाने के लिए सक्रिय होकर कार्य करने का आव्हान किया। वे शनिवार काे यहां अग्रवाल विष्णु धर्मशाला में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को सं‍बोधित कर रहे थे।

इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के कुशल नेतृत्व में अब तक प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से कई प्रकार के उल्लेखनीय कार्य किए गए हैं। कार्यकर्ता आपसी मतभेद भुलाकर शहर में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाने के लिए कार्य करें। जहां तक टिकट की बात है तो योग्य उम्मीदवारों को टिकट वितरित किए जाएंगे।

इसके लिए पर्यवेक्षक एवं चुनाव प्रभारी भी आबूरोड आएंगे तथा कार्यकर्ताओं से बात करेंगे। लेकिन, वर्तमान समय में आपसी मतभेद भुलाकर एवं एकजुट होकर कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाने के लिए कार्य करने की आवश्यकता है। इसके लिए हरसंभव प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। सिरोही विधायक संयम लोढ़ा का भी सहयोग लिया जाएगा।

इससे पूर्व डांगी के यहां पहुंचने पर नगर कांग्रेस कमेटी अध्यक्ष अमित जोशी ने माला व साफा पहनाकर अभिनंदन किया। बैठक का संचालन पूर्व पार्षद गोपाल शर्मा की ओर से किया गया।

बैठक में कांग्रेस कमेटी जिला अध्यक्ष जीवाराम आर्य, जिला उपाध्यक्ष राजेश गहलोत, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी सागरमल अग्रवाल, सेवादल जिलाध्यक्ष कमलेश रावल, नगरपालिका में नेता प्रतिपक्ष नरगिस कायमखानी, योगेश सिंघल, नगर कांग्रेस कमेटी उपाध्यक्ष यासीफ पठान, पूर्व पार्षद शिवशंकर शर्मा, अब्बासी शमसाद अली, गोविंद अग्रवाल, पूर्व यूआईटी चेयरमैन हरीश चौधरी व पूर्व नगरपालिका चेयरमैन अश्विन गर्ग मौजूद थे।

बनास नदी पर रिवर फ्रंट और सातपुर तालाब काे कराएंगे विकसित

राज्यसभा सांसद नीरज डांगी ने कहा कि आबूरोड जिले का सबसे बड़ा शहर होने के साथ ही पर्यटन की दृष्टि से भी काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। शहर को आकर्षक लुक देने के साथ ही यहां पर विभिन्न प्रकार के कार्य करवाकर न केवल विकास कार्य करवाए जा सकते हैं बल्कि, सैकड़ों लोगों को प्रत्यक्ष व अप्रत्यक्ष रुप से रोजगार मुहैया करवाया जा सकता है।

आबूरोड के तलेटी तिराहा से किवरली फोरलेन मार्ग तक रोड की दोनों ओर से चौड़ाई बढ़ाकर इसे आकर्षक लुक दिया जाना प्रस्तावित है। यूआईटी की ओर से इसके लिए करीब आठ करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत किए गए है। बनास नदी को रिवर फ्रंट तथा सातपुर तालाब की गहराई बढ़ाकर इन्हे पिकनिक स्पॉट के रुप में विकसित किया जाना कांग्रेस का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट है।

वे इन्हे पूरा करने वादे के साथ नगरपालिका चुनाव में आमजन से समर्थन मांगेंगे। इन प्रोजेक्ट के बाद शहर में यह पिकनिक प्वाइंट विकसित हो जाएंगे। जहां पर शहरवासी मोर्निंग एवं इवनिंग वॉक के साथ अपने परिवारजनों के साथ समय बीता सकेंगे। इसके अलावा सैकड़ों लोगों को प्रत्यक्ष व अप्रत्यक्ष रुप से रोजगार मिल सकेगा।

मानपुर हवाईपट्‌टी पर 24 घंटे उड़ान शुरू करवाने के लिए राज्य सरकार स्तर पर करवाए जाएंगे कार्य

सांसद डांगी ने कहा कि उनके राज्यसभा का सांसद बनने के बाद पहला प्रश्न आबूरोड की मानपुर हवाई पटटी को विकसित करने एवं 24 घंटे उड़ान शुरु करने को लेकर किया गया था। इसमें केन्द्र सरकार के विमानन विभाग की ओर से उन्हें यह जानकारी दी है कि इसको लेकर उनके पास कोई योजना नहीं है। यह राज्य सरकार के अधीन है इसलिए अब वे मुख्यमंत्री से मिलकर हवाईपट्टी को विकसित करवाने के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास करेंगे।

राज्यसभा सांसद डांगी ने बंद कमरे में टिकट दावेदारों से की चर्चा इस माैके राज्यसभा सांसद डांगी नगरपालिका चुनाव में टिकट मांगने वाले 148 कार्यकर्ताओं से एक-एक कर बंद कमरे में मिले। इस दौरान कमरे के बाहर कार्यकर्ताओं की भीड़भाड़ बनी रही। साथ ही वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी कार्यकर्ताओं से बार-बार सोश्यल डिस्टेंस बनाए रखने का आग्रह कर रहे थे। इसके साथ ही व्यवस्थाओं को बनाए रखने के लिए खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ रही थी। इसके अलावा कांग्रेस कमेटी जिलाध्यक्ष व अन्य वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी हॉल में कार्यकर्ताओं से बातचीत कर उनका पक्ष सुन रहे थे।

राज्यसभा सांसद की अपील के बाद भी नजर आई आपसी फूट कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक में राज्यसभा सांसद नीरज डांगी के आपसी मतभेद भुलाने एवं पार्टी का बोर्ड बनाने को लेकर किए गए आव्हान के महज कुछ मिनट के बाद ही आपसी फूट नजर आई। नगरपालिका वार्ड संख्या 10 से टिकट के लिए भाजयुमो के एक पदाधिकारी का टिकट के लिए आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया गया। इसमें आवेदनकर्ता का यह कहना था कि यह कांग्रेस के कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से टिकट दिलाने का दावा कर उसका आवेदन प्रस्तुत कर दिया गया। जबकि, वह कांग्रेस से टिकट ही नही लेना चाहता है। पर्यवेक्षकों के सामने प्रस्तुत करेंगे टिकट के दावेदारों की सूची ^कांग्रेस आलाकमान की ओर से नगरपालिका चुनाव प्रभारी व पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त कर दिए हैं। जल्द ही वे आबूरोड आएंगे। पार्टी से चुनाव लड़ने के लिए टिकट मांगने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं के आवेदन उनके सामने प्रस्तुत किए जाएंगे। इसके बाद उनके द्वारा इन्हे आलाकमान के समक्ष रखा जाएगा। - अमित जोशी, अध्यक्ष, नगर कांग्रेस कमेटी, आबूरोड

